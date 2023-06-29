‘Uncut Gems’ Star Julia Fox Boards Toronto-Winning Trans Tale ‘Something You Said Last Night’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Fox, breakout star of “Uncut Gems” has signed on as executive producer for Luis De Filippis’ debut feature “Something You Said Last Night.”

The Canadian-Swiss project bowed at Toronto in 2022 and won the Shawn Mendes Change Maker Award there and went on to win major awards at San Sebastian, Cairo and Rotterdam. It stars emerging performer Carmen Madonia, Ramona Milano (“Due South”), Paige Evans (“Trapped With My Husband”) and Joey Parro (“Nikita”). The trans themed story follows 20-something aspiring writer Ren (Madonia) and her younger sister Siena (Evans) as they reluctantly accompany their parents on a family vacation.

Fox will join De Filippis in Canada to promote the film for its upcoming Canadian release on July 7.

The film is produced by Jessica Adams, Michael Graf, Harry Cherniak, Rhea Plangg, Michela Pini and Luis De Filippis through JA Productions and Cinédokké. Executive producers also include Jennifer Konawal, Francesca Silvestri and Kevin Chinoy, producers of Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project.”

Distribution is being handled by Elevation Pictures in Canada, and First Hand Films in Switzerland, with UTA and Flmkr handling U.S. sales.

Fox said: “I am so honored to join Luis De Filippis and the team behind the remarkable film ‘Something You Said Last Night.’ The significance of authentic representation in this industry cannot be stressed enough, and regrettably, is often lacking. On a personal level, this film left an indelible impression on me, and a deep sense of connection. Everyone needs to see this beautiful work of art.”

De Filippis added: “Having Julia Fox join our ‘Something You Said Last Night’ team is a dream come true like no other. She is an honorary doll who, like all dolls, has the iron tenacity to look those who say no in the face and smile. She is a DIY Italian girlie who knows her power and like Ren, stands her ground in the face of it all.”

SOMETHING YOU SAID LAST NIGHT, poster, from left: Joe Parro, Ramona Milano, Carmen Madonia, Paige Evans, 2022. © Elevation Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

