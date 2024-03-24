‘Uncoupled’ Actors React To Show’s Cancellation: “Sad There Won’t Be A Season 2 After All”

Following Showtime’s decision not to proceed with a new season of Uncoupled after Netflix’s cancellation, the series’ cast is breaking their silence.

Jai Rodriguez, who played Jonathan #2, took to social media to share his thoughts about the show getting canceled for good.

“Welp, guess I’m not going to NYC in May to shoot,” Rodriguez posted on Instagram Stories.

The Neil Patrick Harris-starring comedy created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman premiered all eight episodes of the first season on July 29, 2022. In January 2023, Netflix canceled the series after a single season. However, a month later, Showtime stepped up and picked up a second season of the comedy, which had been delayed due to the writers’ strike.

Following the show’s demise, Dan Amboyer, who played Harris’s love interest, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Sad that there won’t be a season 2 of Uncoupled after all,” Amboyer posted. “Thankful for my experience, would have loved to see this story go on. Had my eyes set on it as soon as I heard about it, originally. One of my favorite projects (to be a small part of)—and a meaningful moment for me to finally play a gay role on screen. Magic people, master creators. Can’t wait to see what they cook up next.”

Nic Rouleau, who played Tyler Hawkins, replied to Amboyer’s post, “We will always have Season 1 – so special!!”

Uncoupled followed Harris as a newly single gay man, Michael Lawson, navigating the dating scene in Manhattan. Michael soon finds out that the gay dating environment has changed and that he must make a change to not be single forever.

