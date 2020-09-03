The unconventional charity run by Scott Morrison's 'dear friend' Leigh Coleman

A company founded and run by a man the prime minister, Scott Morrison, describes as “a very dear friend” has received more than $43m in government contracts since 2015, mostly from defence, while being a registered charity helping Indigenous businesses with advice.

The company, ServeGate Australia, has as its founding CEO Leigh Coleman, who Morrison mentioned in his maiden speech as a key influence on his life. Its nominated charitable purposes are to increase Aboriginal employment and reduce welfare dependency.

The unconventional ServeGate model – described by Coleman as “unique” – involves contracting with the commonwealth government then subcontracting the work to conventional – almost all non-Indigenous – small and medium professional services companies.

Profits from the government work subsidise Coleman and other staff members’ salaries while they provide advice to a small number of selected Indigenous businesses.

The company’s website makes no mention of its charity status, and some companies that received subcontracted work through ServeGate have told Guardian Australia they were not aware it was a charity.

ServeGate responded that the website was out of date – it reflected the time before the company was a charity – and would soon be updated and rebranded.

Four Indigenous businesses that have received help from ServeGate give Coleman and the company good reports – but the unconventional business model has attracted attention from others in the defence procurement industry.

ServeGate Australia was founded as a conventional proprietary company in 2015 by three non-Indigenous men: Coleman, chief operating officer Roehl Oringo and former public relations consultant Bob Nattey, who is now the chair.

It became a registered charity, therefore exempt from income tax and GST, in February 2019. Shortly before then, two Indigenous businessmen became shareholders, which means ServeGate qualifies for preferential treatment under government procurement policies that set targets for contracts awarded to Indigenous businesses and mandate preferential treatment for small contracts and those in remote areas.

ServeGate Australia’s annual report, lodged with the Australian Charities and Not for Profit Commission, states that ServeGate “engages large end customers in supply chains such as the Commonwealth Government, Glencore Mines Rio Tinto etc … to access work coming from these large customers to provide them to start up and small Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses”.

But nearly all the contracts ServeGate Australia has received from government have been subcontracted to conventional consultants and IT companies, with no Indigenous involvement or employment. The Guardian understands there are no contracts with Glencore or Rio Tinto.

Details available from Austender show ServeGate has won about 90 federal government contracts since March 2016. While not all subcontractor details are available, the only Indigenous-owned company shown as gaining work is Muru Consulting.

ServeGate confirmed that almost all of the company’s contracts were with the commonwealth government, with a few from state governments. Coleman said the “sole purpose” of the company was to benefit Indigenous small business and communities. He said he earned $39,000 for his work and no dividends were paid to shareholders.

Those who work with Coleman and his fellow ServeGate founders say they are motivated by strong Pentecostal Christian values. Coleman, they say, is a “relationships driven person … well motivated.”

You might consider us silly, but there are people like us. Our focus is different Roehl Oringo

Roehl Oringo said the company had “nothing to hide … I think you should look into the heart of the people that are actually running this organisation.

“You might consider us silly, but there are people like us. Our focus is different. It is not for pecuniary reasons that we set this up.”

He said the ServeGate model complemented government efforts to encourage Indigenous business, which often involved grants, but inadequate business training, mentoring and support. ServeGate had worked closely with Indigenous Business Australia and the National Indigenous Australians Agency to identify businesses that would benefit from help.

