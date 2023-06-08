Unconscious 6-year-old wasn’t brought to hospital for days after assault, GA cops say

A mother and her boyfriend are in custody after they brought her child to a Georgia hospital unconscious, police said.

Clayton County police responded to an Atlanta-area hospital after the 6-year-old was brought into the hospital “unconscious and unresponsive” on June 6, according to a news release.

Police said in the June 8 release that they interviewed the child’s mother, 33, and her boyfriend, 36, and learned that the child had been assaulted by the boyfriend on June 4.

McClatchy News is not identifying the mother and her boyfriend to protect the identity of the child.

Police said the boyfriend believed the 6-year-old had stolen $80 from him and gave it to his roommate. The boyfriend started assaulting the child, first with the mother in the room, and then he asked the child’s mother to leave and continued the beating, police said.

“Additionally, it was revealed during interviews that the child had been assaulted by (the mother’s boyfriend) every day for an entire weekend prior to the most severe beating that left him unconscious for days, until (the child’s mother) decided to take the 6-year-old to the hospital,” police said.

The child’s mother told police she tried to “revive” the 6-year-old by placing them in a cold bath, but she was unsuccessful.

The mother “went to work, got her nails done, and did her normal daily duties,” in the days after the assault before bringing her child to the hospital, police said.

She told police her child was “unconscious, unresponsive, covered in bruises, and foaming at the mouth,” the release said.

It wasn’t until days after the violent beating that she decided to seek medical attention for her child, police said.

Now in the hospital, the 6-year-old has a brain bleed, a blood clot in their lungs, multiple broken bones and severe bruising, police said.

“The child is in extremely grave condition,” police said.

The mother’s boyfriend was taken into custody on June 6 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor, police said.

He also had outstanding warrants out of Forest Park, Georgia, on charges of cruelty to children in the first degree and battery, according to police.

The child’s mother was also charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, providing a false statement, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor, police said.

Clayton County is about 15 miles south of Atlanta.

