Uncommon Investment Advisors Names Eric Rubin President and CEO

Generosity-focused fintech firm prepares for growth on the heels of recent ETF launch

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Uncommon Giving Corporation today announced the promotion of Eric Rubin to President and CEO of Uncommon Investment Advisors, its SEC-registered investment advisory affiliate. Rubin has worked with Uncommon since 2019 and played a critical role in the launch of its first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2021. Today, the Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSE Arca:UGCE) has $19,673,381 in net assets.

Themed ETFs and investment products are part of Uncommon Giving's end-to-end financial solution for corporate social responsibility, digital giving by individuals and investing options that align with a multitude of interests and values. Through the company's workplace giving platform UncommonGiving.com, people can discover nonprofits, explore causes and donate to 1.2 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations from a digital giving wallet - a democratized donor-advised fund which will soon include investment options.

"As the world becomes increasingly connected by technology and awareness for social issues continues to rise, more people are seeking ways to create positive change," said Ron Baldwin, founder and CEO, Uncommon Giving Corporation. "Socially responsible investments and impact investing are becoming more important to people and brands, alike. As we continue to grow solutions for companies and individuals, we believe Uncommon Giving will set itself apart from other providers partly due to our innovative investment products."

Rubin has over 30 years' experience as a financial services executive. In addition to his role as President & CEO of Uncommon Investment Advisors, he serves on the board of Uncommon Charitable Impact, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and chairs its investment committee. Rubin previously served as a consultant to OurCrowd, Israel's most active venture capital firm and was Senior Managing Director of a Unified Managed Account platform. Rubin also served as CEO of a Registered Investment Advisor, President of American Independence Financial Services LLC, and President of American Independence Funds. During his long career, he's held leadership roles at ING Fund Services, Mercantile Trust Company, DST International, First Data Investor Services, Furman Selz and Banc One Investment Advisors. Rubin was selected by the NBA/NBPA to launch the first 401(k) plan for NBA players where he conducted a financial literacy program and ran his own financial planning firm focused on professional athletes. Dedicated to charitable causes, Rubin currently serves as Financial and Planned Giving Coordinator for MirYam Institute in New York City, Chairman of the Board of Give N' Grow Basketball based in Baltimore, and is an Advisory Board member of P3 Israel.

"Not only does Eric bring decades of expertise in the investment world, he is a community leader who champions nonprofits and causes," said Baldwin. "He is the perfect fit to lead Uncommon Investments in our next phase of growth."

As a company, Uncommon Giving Corporation recently launched a Regulation A public exempt offering for its common stock at a price of $10 per share, seeking capital for growth from investors with like-minded missions. For more details, visit https://invest.uncommongiving.com/.

About Uncommon Giving:

Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity CompanyTM, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Company leaders bring decades of experience in financial services, banking, investments, technology and charity, and provide unique capabilities and innovative financial solutions for maximizing generosity for individuals and companies. Experience the digital platform at https://uncommongiving.com.

About Uncommon Investments:

Securities products or other advisory services are provided by the company's affiliate Uncommon Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its investment objective. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Uncommon Core Equity ETF. This and other information about the funds is contained in the prospectuses and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained on our website https://www.uncommonetfs.com/ugce or by calling toll free 1-888-291-2011.

The Uncommon ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither Uncommon Investment Advisors LLC, Portfolio Design Advisors, Inc, nor Uncommon Giving Corporation are affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Uncommon Giving Corporation is not registered as an investment adviser with the SEC.

6290-NLD-06-23-2021

About Uncommon Giving Corporation's Regulation A Offering:

See the company's qualified offering circular at: https://bit.ly/3t9Jj7h. Uncommon Giving is not seeking a public listing of its securities at this time.

Legal Notice:

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A link to the qualified offering circular and related offering documents is provided herein, and all prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in Uncommon Giving. These securities have not been recommended by the SEC or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor has any commission or regulatory confirmed the accuracy of the information contained the offering materials.

The information is provided for convenience only, is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in Uncommon Giving. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investor's independent research. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in Uncommon Giving, or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting or other advisors to determine whether an investment in Uncommon Giving is suitable for them.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Laura Graham

Chief Marketing Officer

Uncommon Giving Corporation

laura@uncommon.today

316.648.9017

SOURCE: Uncommon Giving Corporation





