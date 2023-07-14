Uncomfortable weekend conditions in the West, with high heat and smoky skies

Uncomfortable weekend conditions in the West, with high heat and smoky skies

Wildfire smoke will once again fill the skies of southern B.C. and Alberta this weekend, bringing poor air quality, accompanied by temperatures at least 5-10°C above normal.

A shift in the wind direction will deliver a high amount of wildfire smoke from hundreds of fires raging in northern Canada, B.C. and Alberta. From the Okanagan, Interior and east of the Rockies, cities will be at a high health risk beginning Friday afternoon and persisting for at least 24 hours.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: AQI, AQHI, and your health: Air quality ratings explained

Baron - West low level smoke - July 14.jpg

With the smoke, the uncomfortable weekend conditions will likely be heightened, as unseasonably warm temperatures also target these same regions.

"A heat dome that has engulfed the U.S. Southwest will clip southwestern Canada by Saturday," says Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "Vancouver's temperatures will approach 30°C, with daytime highs across the Interior and Okanagan valleys reaching the mid to upper 30s on Saturday."

Residents are urged to take extra precautions given the combination of smoke and heat.

Baron - West heat - July14

The ridge of high pressure will deliver warm conditions, while also continuing B.C.'s very dry conditions.

An exceptional drought has engulfed Vancouver Island and many other parts of the province, sitting at the highest rating that can be given. Although July typically sees the least amount of rain for the region, we continue to come off of previously dry months, which has elevated drought conditions and the fire danger as well.

DON'T MISS: Ash falls from the sky as air quality warnings issued for parts of B.C.

Baron - Drought monitor - July 14.jpg

Hundreds of fires continue for B.C., Alberta and Canada's North, and with the weekend ahead, officials urge residents to continue practicing safe fire behavior.

WATCH: Wildfire smoke returns to Alberta's major cities

Click here to view the video

With files from meteorologist Rachel Modestino