Unclear when Montague legion foot care clinic will reopen

The co-ordinator of the foot care clinic at Montague's Royal Canadian Legion branch says she still doesn't feel it's safe to reopen.

The clinic has been running out of the legion for decades, and is staffed by a volunteer co-ordinator and two nurses. They provide low-cost foot care to about 50 seniors and diabetics, particularly vulnerable to foot problems.

But the pandemic forced the clinic to stop seeing patients in March.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Co-ordinator Maxine Evans worries some of the patients haven't been able to fill the void.

I don't want them to bring anything into me, and I don't want to give them anything. — Maxine Evans, clinic co-ordinator

"They're left in a bind. The fear is that they're really not looking after their feet themselves, or getting someone to," said Evans.

"With diabetics, they have to be extra careful with their feet that they don't get any cuts or abrasions or anything.… If they get a sore or cut on their feet, it takes forever to heal. And sometimes it doesn't heal. It can lead to losing a toe, or losing a foot, or losing a leg."

Safety protocols overwhelming

Evans said she was permitted by public health officials to reopen the clinic in May. But she said she didn't feel comfortable with the safety protocols required to make that happen.

Royal Canadian Legion/Facebook

"There's just so much involved. In the sanitizing, and making sure the customer, when they come to you, is healthy and hasn't been in contact with somebody," Evans said.

"The majority of these people are older than I am, and I'm almost 80. So I don't want them to bring anything into me, and I don't want to give them anything."

While there are other foot care providers in the Montague area, Evans said the legion is able to offer the service at a low cost.

She said she is planning to potentially reopen the clinic in July. Though she said much depends on whether there are any outbreaks of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

More P.E.I. news