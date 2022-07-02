Unclean equipment. Unsafe food. A fifth Miami Presidente Supermarket fails inspection

Another Presidente Supermarket failed a Florida Department of Agriculture inspection Friday, the fifth Presidente store in Miami-Dade County to fail inspection in three weeks.

This one was in Kendall, 14778 SW 56th St., and inspected by Wenndy Ayerdis and Guisella Uribe.

Unlike inspections of restaurants by the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, failed Florida Dept. of Agriculture inspections of supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, retail bakeries, food storage and food distribution facilities don’t result in shutdowns.

The inspector can, however, put Stop Use Orders on equipment or areas of the store or equipment. Sometimes, when several areas of the store are under Stop Use Orders, the business decides opening isn’t worth the time or effort until the Stop Use Orders are lifted.

If you wish to file a complaint about any of the aforementioned kinds of establishments, go to the Department of Agriculture’s website.

The inspectors didn’t put any area or equipment under a Stop Use Order on Friday. But, here’s what they did find:

Of the manager in charge, the report said that person didn’t “demonstrate knowledge of information related to their food establishment, as evidenced by having multiple priority violations on the inspection report; having no certified food protection manager; and being unable to correctly respond to food safety questions.”

“Multiple black flies found flying in the processing areas,” of the kitchen, produce, seafood, meat and backroom.

A food service employee didn’t wash his hands after leaving and coming back to the food prep area and worked with open foods.

In the backroom, an uncovered tray of frozen empanadas, croquetas and a beef stuffed potato was on a walk-in freezer shelf.

“Black, mold-like grime encrusted on the interior of the ice machine” in the seafood area.

The walk-in cooler, which should keep food at or under 41 degrees, had pork tamales from 51.8 to 52 degrees; boiled beef at 57 degrees; pork shoulders from 48.7 degrees to 100 degrees; and baked pork chunks from 73.9 to 79.8 degrees.

All basura.

In a backroom walk-in freezer, containers of watermelon chunks had the same problem, too warm for safety.

The food service’s steam table and pastry hot holding unit should keep food above 135 degrees. And the failure to do that caused the trashing of shrimp in sauce; tostones; pork tamales; steamed vegetables; pork rinds; ham pasta; yuca; mojo; beef stuffed potato; beef stuffed yuca; beef empanadas; and beef pastries. The shrimp in sauce and tostones was under 100 degrees.

In the meat department, the inspectors saw “old food residue encrusted on the meat tenderizer blades, the meat slicer blade and guard.

Similarly, in the meat processing area, there was “old food residue encrusted on the interior housing, blade, and wheel of band saw closest to the ware wash sink.”

