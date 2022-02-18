‘Uncharted’ Scores $3.7M In Thursday Previews, Channing Tatum’s ‘Dog’ Barks Up $1.2M

Sony’s Uncharted, based on the 15-year-old Amy Hennig and Naughty Dog-created Sony PlayStation video game, grossed $3.7M in Thursday night previews that began at 4PM. That’s a solid number which bests the pre-pandemic previews of such mid-February hits like Sonic the Hedgehog ($3M, from showtimes that began at 5PM), Kingsman: The Secret Service ($1.5M, off 7PM), and even with March PG-13 adventure movie Kong: Skull Island ($3.7M). Industry projections earlier this week had the PG-13 Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg movie in the mid $30Ms over the 4-day Presidents weekend, possibly $40M, however, these preview figures provide great hope for better returns.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have thumbed down Uncharted at 39% Rotten, but it’s not a movie for them: It’s a pure, breezy, fun popcorn film. If all goes well for Sony, they might have a new franchise on their hands in this Ruben Fleischer directed film. Uncharted, which took Fleischer, around two years to make from pre-production to finish, carried a production cost of $120M before P&A.

Kingsman: The Secret Service, which was R-rated, played over the Presidents Day/Valentine’s Day weekend 2015 and minted $41.7M over 4-days and $36.2M over 3-days. Sonic the Hedgehog, a long awaited movie based on a classic Sega character and a PG-movie, greatly soared in its 2020 Presidents Day frame debut with $58M over 3-days, $70M over 4-days, however, no one is expecting Uncharted to do those types of numbers. There’s plenty of optimism at the pandemic box office this weekend with 22% K-12 schools off today, and another 8% colleges heading toward 87% K-12 on break Monday along with 32% colleges off according to Comscore.

MGM/United Artists Releasing had the buddy canine comedy, Dog, starring Channing Tatum, which in Valentine’s Day sneaks and previews yesterday, which started at 4PM, saw $1.26M. The movie, which Tatum also co-directed, is 80% fresh currently on Rotten Tomatoes and has an outlook of $12M over 4-days with an eye on women and Latino and Hispanic audiences.

Among movies in regular release, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Death on the Nile won the week with an estimated $18.7M after a $726K Thursday, -25% from Wednesday at 3,280 theaters. Universal’s Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy, Marry Me, ended week 1 with $13.1M, boosted earlier in the week by a No. 1 lead over Valentine’s Day with $3M at 3,642. Thursday was close to $500K, down 18% from Wednesday. Paramount’s Jackass Forever took second at 3,653 theaters with a $12.1M second week, after $676K on Thursday, -10% from Wednesday, for a running total of $41.5M. Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ended its 9th week with $11M after a $590K Thursday, -5% from Wednesday, sending its total domestic cume to $762.9M at 3,300. Briarcliff Entertainment’s Liam Neeson action movie, Blacklight, saw a first week of $5.3M at 2,772 theaters after a $223K Thursday, -26%.

