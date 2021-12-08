'Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End' and 'The Lost Legacy' PS5 Remasters are Arriving Next Month

Those currently running on the Sony PlayStation 5 will be delighted to hear that Naughty Dog has now announced the release date for its next-gen remastered Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Now coming in a two-pack bundle dubbed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the two will reach the new console next month, with fully-upgraded features to give you that premium gaming experience. Like most other games on the PS5, you'll be able to swap between a fidelity mode or a performance mode, the former giving you full 4K resolutions at 30 frames per second while the latter pushes it up to 60fps. There'll also be a bonus "Performance+" mode that'll cap your resolution to 1080p but crank framerates up all the way to 120fps. Of course, both games will also support the new console's adaptive triggers feature on the DualSense controllers and also keep SSD load times to a minimum.

For those interested, the new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves bundle will arrive on the PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022, while its PC counterpart will launch on Steam at a later date yet to be specified. The bundle will go for $50 USD for those buying it the first time, and $10 USD if you have either of the games already.

