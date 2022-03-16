UNCF Supports Additional Support Responding to HBCU Bomb Threats

Vice President Harris announcing today Project SERV grants as well as other resources for HBCUs which have been threatened

Washington, D.C., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Vice President Kamala Harris and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will announce that historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that experienced bomb threats can apply for additional assistance via the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) Program. They will also announce additional support.

"We commend the Biden-Harris administration, and their concern for HBCUs," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. "HBCUs and their students are so resilient. However, we cannot overlook how much trauma these threats are causing our students and campuses. The threats to HBCUs are nothing short of domestic terrorism perpetrated to disrupt, traumatize and instill fear. The threats must be investigated and the perpetrators must be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

"Additional resources to HBCUs are always needed and well-deserved," said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs. "While we appreciate the work of the administration to access these grants, those who perpetrate acts of terror on HBCU campuses should be brought to justice."

"What HBCUs are looking for is the restoration of the safe and nurturing environment we have provided for over 150 years to the most unique student mix in higher education," Murray continued. "The grants announced today are so helpful, but law enforcement must act against those who committed these crimes against our institutions and students."

