UNCF-Member School Xavier University of Louisiana President Testifies Before Senate on HBCU COVID Response

Dr. C. Reynold Verret’s remarks showed U.S. Senators how federal response helped higher education students and their safe return to campus

WASHINGTON, DC, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) held a hearing entitled “COVID-19 Response and Recovery: Supporting the Needs of Students in Higher Education and Lessons on Safely Returning to Campus.” Dr. C. Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University of Louisiana, a UNCF (United Negro College Fund) member institution, testified of his university’s coronavirus response, how Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have put the historic federal investment to good use and how students from low-income backgrounds have been supported.

“Dr. Verret represented Xavier, the New Orleans community, all UNCF-member institutions and indeed all HBCUs with aplomb as he explained the pains experienced by HBCUs and their students while responding to COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “The disparities we all knew existed were painstakingly clear and New Orleans was an early ground zero. Our students and institutions benefitted from a strong federal investment, thanks to congressional leadership. Xavier University was an excellent example to explain how HBCUs have bounced back and led to keep so many low-income and first generation college students on track for higher education degrees.”

“Xavier University of Louisiana’s president, Dr. Verret, a biochemist and immunologist, is also a respected leader in higher education,” said Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs at UNCF. “He was uniquely qualified to testify, not just among HBCUs—but among all higher education leaders. Xavier has a track record as the top feeder school for Black Americans into medical and healthcare careers. He was a leader in the African American community in the early stages of the vaccine rollout. His institution began discussing possible COVID responses as early as January 2020, and he has led on the health disparities responses that have plagued New Orleans. We are proud of how well he represented our entire community of institutions before the Senate HELP Committee today.”

Story continues

Dr. Verret joined Ms. Youlonda Copeland-Morgan of the University of California at Los Angeles; Mr. Anthony Harris, a student at Baldwin Wallace University; and Ms. Madeline Pumariega, president of Miami Dade College in providing expert witness testimony before the Senate committee with joint jurisdiction over much of education priorities as well as health responses. View today’s testimony here: help.senate.gov/hearings/covid-19-response-and-recovery-supporting-the-needs-of-students-in-higher-education-and-lessons-on-safely-returning-to-campus-on-safely-returning-to-campus. Dr. Verret previously provided congressional testimony before the House Education Committee in 2019.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Khalilah Long United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 301.633.3928 khalilah.long@uncf.org



