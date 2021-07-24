Uncertified aviation fuel trucks pulled from service at Prince George Airport

The Prince George International Airport where uncertified aviation fuel trucks were recently pulled from service. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC - image credit)

A Transport Canada inspection at the Prince George Airport discovered multiple trucks being illegally used to refuel planes.

The trucks, which need to be licensed to transport dangerous goods like jet fuel, were pulled from service Wednesday after the agency found they were operating without proper certification.

The move resulted in a temporary loss of fuelling service at the largest airport in northern B.C. WestJet confirmed that a flight from Prince George to Vancouver had to stop to refuel in Kamloops.

Prince George Airport Authority president Gordon Duke also confirmed the disruption but said flights can now refuel as expected. He says the airport authority is "working with all agencies involved to ensure that we continue fuelling operations here."

Fuelling services to the Prince George airport have been provided by third party operator Airconsol Aviation since 2007. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement to CBC, Transport Canada confirmed the trucks had been detained and will need to be recertified before they can be put back to work.