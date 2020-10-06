Uncertainty swirls as North Atlantic says refinery closure an option, but not done deal

While the permanent closure of the Come by Chance oil refinery is not a done deal just yet, job cuts are coming this week, according to the union representing workers at the site.

While sources initially told CBC News Monday night the refinery was definitely shutting its doors for good, North Atlantic Refinery Limited said it is considering its options, and trying to find ways to cut costs and save money, before moving to close the refinery.

That information was contained in a letter to workers, seen by CBC News Tuesday.

The company confirmed that a proposed deal with Irving Oil had all but fallen through, a transaction many had hoped would have given the aging facility new life.

North Atlantic Refinery Limited said in its internal message to workers that it "does not expect the sale of the refinery [to Irving Oil] to go forward."

North Atlantic said it is trying to remain economically viable when it comes to the refinery, and absent that, it "will proceed with permanent closure."

A meeting with union employees working at the refinery concluded Tuesday morning shortly before 11 a.m.. Workers declined to comment, and resumed work at the site.

Unknowns continue to swirl, including how long the company is prepared to carry on before deciding to shut down the refinery, and also whether another company may step forward to make a deal, now that the tentative one with Irving Oil appears to be off.

Hundreds of jobs at stake

The company said it will continue to operate the fuel tank farm at the refinery and supply various fuels throughout the province.

The chain of North Atlantic service stations and Orange Stores will also continue to operate.

"The company will not be providing comment on internal, confidential matters at this time," North Atlantic Refining said in a statement Monday evening.

The refinery appeared to be on the upswing prior to the global pandemic, which forced the owners to stop refining fuels in March.

If a permanent closure were to happen, it would see 500 direct jobs axed, and would mean less work for dozens of contract employees.

In the past, the refinery has contributed to as much as five per cent of the province's economy.

