Uncertainty over retrieval plan for stranded 4x4

There is uncertainty over who is going to retrieve a vehicle that was washed off a promenade in Devon during Storm Ciarán.

The 4x4 was swept into the sea off a boat ramp on Sidmouth Esplanade at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The ocean has taken its toll on the stranded vehicle, with its roof and doors now ripped off.

It was last seen near tall sea cliffs on East Beach, across from the River Sid, about half a mile (0.8km) from where it was swept into the sea.

East Devon District Council said the vehicle was on a beach not in council ownership.

It added it would ordinarily provide "reasonable assistance" to other beach owners but could not do so at the moment.

A spokesman said: "The vehicle that had been stranded on the beach on Wednesday night was last sighted further down East Beach, which is not in the council’s ownership, and had washed back out to sea.

"We would not normally [attempt a recovery] from other beach areas but will pick up any debris that washes up on our own beaches."

The spokesman said council resources were "currently fully deployed on the clean-up elsewhere".

He added: "The council would... provide reasonable assistance to other beach owners, such as the National Trust, when resources allow."

The trust has been contacted for comment.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they were not responsible for the vehicle's recovery.

The fire service said the vehicle owner’s insurance company could be responsible.

Police said no-one was in the vehicle when it was swept into the sea.

The BBC has been unable to establish who the owner of the vehicle is.

