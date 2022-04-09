An uncertain future: evolution of Covid variants concerns US scientists

Melody Schreiber
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Niall Carson/PA</span>
Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

‘We should expect a lot of evolution going forward,’ says a professor of the probability of variants of Omicron and Delta strains


As the BA.2 wave reaches its peak in the UK and begins subsiding in some European countries, US health officials are looking to an uncertain future even as American lawmakers have delayed renewing funds to address the pandemic.

While the Omicron subvariant now makes up an estimated 72% of Covid cases, the US has not seen a country-wide increase in cases. Covid hospitalizations are now at the lowest point of the pandemic.

But scientists warned this week that the coronavirus will continue evolving to evade immunity, causing future surges that will be difficult to predict.

Covid-19 has evolved faster than expected, and “we should expect a lot of evolution going forward,” Trevor Bedford, a professor of biostatistics at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, told a panel of independent FDA advisers on Wednesday. “Those viruses will do better and will spread locally and perhaps regionally and perhaps globally.”

The US has generally followed surges in the UK three or four weeks later, but reported cases are holding steady at an average of about 26,000 a day. Although deaths have declined significantly from the Omicron peak, more than 500 Americans are still dying every day.

Related: Omicron variant does cause different symptoms from Delta, study finds

“I think we are going to see some rising cases in some places,” said Benjamin Linas, professor at the Boston University School of Medicine. Lifting precautions will probably result in future upticks, he and others wrote in a study published earlier this month.

“We’re not in the crisis that we were back in 2020, but we need to be realistic that we’re also not completely over and done,” Linas said.

Some regions in the north-east, including New York and Massachusetts, are beginning to see ticks upward. Philadelphia is considering a return to indoor masking next week.

In Washington DC, where confirmed cases have increased by 135% in the past two weeks, several high-level politicians have tested positive, including the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, on Thursday.

It’s difficult to parse the extent to which surges elsewhere have been driven by changes in behavior, BA.2’s increased transmissibility, and waning immunity, and whether factors in the US could suppress such a wave.

As the pandemic wears on, changes to how cases are reported and counted may also cloud the picture.

Home tests are frequently not counted in official tallies, making it increasingly difficult to understand how widespread infections are. Wastewater monitoring could be useful to fill in the gaps, but many places are still ramping up such programs.

Several states have moved to weekly or twice-weekly, instead of daily, reporting of cases, mirroring a similar shift in June 2021 during a lull before the Delta surge. Oklahoma is changing how it reports its seven-day average of cases.

Changes to definitions of Covid hospitalizations and deaths may also complicate pandemic tracking.

Some states have also narrowed their definitions of Covid hospitalization to focus only on patients receiving Covid-specific medications, while others have changed how they define Covid deaths.

Last Monday, US lawmakers reached a deal for $10bn in Covid funding, some of which has already lapsed. But on Thursday, several senators confirmed that the vote will not take place until after the upcoming two-week spring break.

This amount was lower than the $15bn previously cut from an omnibus spending bill or the $22.5bn requested by the White House.

The new bill will not cover tests and treatments for those without insurance, who lost that coverage in March. More than 30 million Americans aren’t insured, and the lack of affordable, accessible testing and treatments could further affect the country’s ability to track and address cases and severe illness.

The new funding package would also cut spending for global Covid campaigns, including vaccination, which could prolong the pandemic by allowing new variants to emerge and spread.

“This is a global health problem, and if we continue to cut the budget for vaccines in developing countries, we’re going to get the next Omicron,” Linas said. “Because we have these pockets where the virus goes to reproduce, it’s already extended the epidemic by at least a year – and if it keeps on happening, we’re going to chase our tail indefinitely.”

An estimated half of Americans may have been infected with Omicron in a 10-week period – a “remarkable number”, Bedford said. In comparison, influenza usually infects perhaps 10-20% of the population in about 20 weeks.

Related: People have false sense of security about Covid risks among friends – study

But that would also mean that about half of Americans weren’t infected in the first Omicron wave, potentially leaving them vulnerable to another surge now. The coronavirus, as it swept the globe and infected millions, mutated two to 10 times faster than influenza usually does, Bedford said.

It’s likely that future variants will still emerge from Omicron, even overcoming immunity from previous cases of Omicron, he added.

But there’s also the potential for the wildcard emergence of a new variant from a previous strain, like Delta. Omicron seems to have evolved from a much earlier version of the virus in summer 2020 before exploding across the globe in late 2021.

It’s also difficult to understand if Covid-19 will eventually become a seasonal virus, like influenza or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“It’s not clear to me that it’s actually tied to the months of the year, or if that’s just confounded by the virology that’s been happening,” Linas said. Influenza, for example, is “highly seasonal” but “I don’t think we know that yet about Sars-CoV-2.”

One major treatment has been halted in the US amid questions of its efficacy. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) pulled its authorization of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody, as studies reveal it is less likely to be effective against Omicron. Recent research also indicates that this treatment might create resistance – a major concern with other monoclonal antibodies and antivirals.

Vaccines and treatments help, but they aren’t sufficient to halt the pandemic on their own, and they must be accompanied by measures like ventilation and masking during times of high transmission, Linas said.

Surges are also highly dependent on human behavior.

“There is no virus epidemic outside the context of the way people behave,” Linas said. “It would be a big mistake to let off on ourselves and our leaders … The actions we take or don’t take matter a ton.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Borodianka razed: Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation 'more dreadful' than Bucha

    BORODIANKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the situation in the town of Borodianka was "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha, where Russian forces' suspected killing of civilians has been broadly condemned. In Borodianka, about 60 km (37 miles) northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, families looking for relatives watched diggers search through the rubble of an apartment block. Zelenskiy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service the devastation in Borodianka was worse than in Bucha, where officials have said more than 300 people had been killed by Russian forces, with about 50 of them executed.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Here's a glimpse into Robert Lewandowski’s lifestyle

    From a bizarre diet to growing up in a sporty family, here is the success story of Polish football player Robert Lewanwoski.

  • This NHL season is proving that parity is overrated

    The NHL lacks parity this season, and the product has never been better.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.