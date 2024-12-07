UNC Wilmington Seahawks face the Marshall Thundering Herd on 3-game win streak

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Seahawks take on Marshall.

The Seahawks have gone 4-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 0-2 on the road. Marshall ranks third in the Sun Belt with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.3.

UNC Wilmington averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 77.4 points per game, 3.6 more than the 73.8 UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks.

Mikal Dawson is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press