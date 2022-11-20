UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

No. 13 North Carolina played Georgia Tech exactly the way coach Mack Brown was afraid of with the way the game was situated on the schedule.

The Tar Heels had already won the ACC Coastal Division and secured their spot in the league’s championship game on Dec. 3 in Charlotte. They have rival N.C. State, with the motivating thought of last season’s late collapse in a loss, to close out the regular season.

There didn’t seem to be much inspiration left over to face the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech rumbled into Kenan Stadium with an interim coach — it fired head coach Geoff Collins in September. And it was down to its third-string quarterback Zach Collins after both the starter, Jeff Sims; and his replacement, Zach Pyron; were ruled out due to injuries.

Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) had dropped passes, untimely penalties and was not sharp in falling to the Yellow Jackets 21-17.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye had his worst outing of the season completing just 16 of 30 passes for 202 yards and he threw just his fourth interception of the season. The Heels sure-handed receiver Josh Downs dropped a would-be touchdown with 4:10 left in the game. And they would not get the ball back again.

It appeared like Carolina would put the game away early, even while the offense was out of sync.

Running back Elijah Green popped an 80-yard touchdown run up the middle on the Heels first play from scrimmage.

And leading 10-0 in the second quarter, Storm Duck’s third interception of the season set up UNC at the Tech 39. But on a fourth and 2 from the Tech 6, the Jackets’ pressure forced quarterback Maye to tuck the ball and run and he was stopped after a 1-yard gain. They could have used the points.

The Heels grabbed a 17-0 lead on their fifth drive of the game when tight end Bryson Nesbit caught two passes for 54 yards to set up Green’s second touchdown on a 1-yard run.

The Jackets’ offense gained some momentum with a two-minute drill to score right before halftime. Gibson, who shared time with sophomore Taisun Phommachanh, directed a nine-play, 84-yard touchdown drive.

Story continues

Carolina fizzled when it tried to respond with 44 seconds left in the half. Center Corey Gaynor got an unnecessary roughness penalty that wiped out a J.J. Jones reception that would have moved UNC into Tech territory at the 45.

Instead, the drive went backwards as Garner native Keion White recorded one of his three sacks on Maye and the Heels would punt.

That became a theme of the second half for Carolina’s offense. Maye got sacked a season-high total of six times. Ben Kiernan punted three times in the second half and also tied a season-high for the game with five overall.

Carolina had two second half drives end inside the Tech 25. Maye had not thrown an interception since the win at Miami on Oct. 8. But in the third quarter, he was picked off by LaMiles Brooks at the Tech 23.

It was just Maye’s first interception in 195 passing attempts.

The Jackets marched 81 yards after the interception to score the go-ahead touchdown on Hassan Hall’s six-yard run.