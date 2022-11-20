UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

  • 1/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 2/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 3/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 5/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 6/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 8/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 9/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 11/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 12/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/13

    UNC upset by Georgia Tech, 21-17. Maye has worst showing of season in first ACC loss

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
C.L. Brown
·3 min read

No. 13 North Carolina played Georgia Tech exactly the way coach Mack Brown was afraid of with the way the game was situated on the schedule.

The Tar Heels had already won the ACC Coastal Division and secured their spot in the league’s championship game on Dec. 3 in Charlotte. They have rival N.C. State, with the motivating thought of last season’s late collapse in a loss, to close out the regular season.

There didn’t seem to be much inspiration left over to face the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech rumbled into Kenan Stadium with an interim coach — it fired head coach Geoff Collins in September. And it was down to its third-string quarterback Zach Collins after both the starter, Jeff Sims; and his replacement, Zach Pyron; were ruled out due to injuries.

Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) had dropped passes, untimely penalties and was not sharp in falling to the Yellow Jackets 21-17.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye had his worst outing of the season completing just 16 of 30 passes for 202 yards and he threw just his fourth interception of the season. The Heels sure-handed receiver Josh Downs dropped a would-be touchdown with 4:10 left in the game. And they would not get the ball back again.

It appeared like Carolina would put the game away early, even while the offense was out of sync.

Running back Elijah Green popped an 80-yard touchdown run up the middle on the Heels first play from scrimmage.

And leading 10-0 in the second quarter, Storm Duck’s third interception of the season set up UNC at the Tech 39. But on a fourth and 2 from the Tech 6, the Jackets’ pressure forced quarterback Maye to tuck the ball and run and he was stopped after a 1-yard gain. They could have used the points.

The Heels grabbed a 17-0 lead on their fifth drive of the game when tight end Bryson Nesbit caught two passes for 54 yards to set up Green’s second touchdown on a 1-yard run.

The Jackets’ offense gained some momentum with a two-minute drill to score right before halftime. Gibson, who shared time with sophomore Taisun Phommachanh, directed a nine-play, 84-yard touchdown drive.

Carolina fizzled when it tried to respond with 44 seconds left in the half. Center Corey Gaynor got an unnecessary roughness penalty that wiped out a J.J. Jones reception that would have moved UNC into Tech territory at the 45.

Instead, the drive went backwards as Garner native Keion White recorded one of his three sacks on Maye and the Heels would punt.

That became a theme of the second half for Carolina’s offense. Maye got sacked a season-high total of six times. Ben Kiernan punted three times in the second half and also tied a season-high for the game with five overall.

Carolina had two second half drives end inside the Tech 25. Maye had not thrown an interception since the win at Miami on Oct. 8. But in the third quarter, he was picked off by LaMiles Brooks at the Tech 23.

It was just Maye’s first interception in 195 passing attempts.

The Jackets marched 81 yards after the interception to score the go-ahead touchdown on Hassan Hall’s six-yard run.

Latest Stories

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Grey Cup week kicks into high gear as Blue Bombers, Argonauts touch down in Regina

    CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Argonauts architect, CFL legend 'Pinball' Clemons cherishes Grey Cup in Sask.

    Michael "Pinball" Clemons is perhaps the most recognizable name in the Canadian Football League. Now he is hoping the team he helped build will hoist the Grey Cup trophy in Regina this Sunday. "This is the epicentre of Canadian football. This is the heartbeat of who we are," said a beaming Clemons on Thursday morning. Decked out in a Toronto Argonauts-coloured dark blue suit, Clemons said a Grey Cup game in Saskatchewan has a special significance. "There's a different level of love here and that

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St