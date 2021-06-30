UNC trustees expected to vote on tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones after weeks of criticism: Reports

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's board of trustees is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, after weeks of mounting pressure to do so.

NC Policy Watch first reported Monday that trustees were expected to vote on Hannah-Jones' tenure, citing two unnamed board members. A spokeswoman for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., which is representing Hannah-Jones, also confirmed to the New York Times that the board is set to vote on the matter.

Hannah-Jones was supposed to begin her position as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism on July 1, but has said she won't accept without tenure, which has been offered to every chair, according to her legal team. The board's failure to offer tenure has been widely criticized by faculty, students and the wider academic community.

Hannah-Jones is the creator of the 1619 Project for the New York Times Magazine, which reframed the history of slavery in the United States and its role in democracy. It has attracted criticism from conservatives who've since pushed to prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project in K-12 public schools.

The university announced in April that Hannah-Jones had accepted a five-year contract to work as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Every person in the position since 1980 has been given tenure, according to a letter from Hannah-Jones' attorneys.

But her tenure application was halted because she didn’t come from a “traditional academic-type background,” and a trustee who vets the lifetime appointments wanted more time to consider her qualifications, university leaders said earlier this year.

Walter Hussman, a major donor to the university, also expressed concern about Hannah-Jones’ appointment in an email last year to the dean of the journalism school obtained by the Assembly. "I worry about the controversy of tying the UNC journalism school to the 1619 project,” Hussman wrote in the email.

Hannah-Jones said she will not join the faculty without tenure, according to a letter from her attorneys to the university. She completed tenure requirements and understood from the start of the process that her position would include tenure, the letter said.

Tenure is meant to protect academic freedom and prevent faculty members from losing their positions because of their speech, work or research findings, according to the American Association of University Professors. Tenured professors can be terminated only “under extraordinary circumstances” such as a discontinued program or severe financial restraints.

On Monday, the university's journalism school dean, Susan King, said on Twitter the board of trustees is completing the tenure process to bring Hannah-Jones to the university.

"On behalf of our faculty and staff — and the larger UNC campus — we are grateful. She has earned this distinction," King wrote.

A university spokeswomen declined to confirm to USA TODAY that the board would be voting on tenure for Hannah-Jones.

No agenda was immediately available for the meeting, which was set to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be livestreamed, but officials said some of the business will be discussed in a closed session.

Last week, UNC Student Body President Lamar Richards, who is also a trustee, requested that the board convene a special meeting no later than Wednesday to vote on tenure for Hannah-Jones.

Teaching kids to hate America? Republicans want ‘critical race theory’ out of schools

The university has faced backlash over its decision from staff, students and others outside the community. More than 40 Hussman faculty members signed a joint statement calling the university’s decision to offer Hannah-Jones the appointment without tenure “very disheartening.”

The university's student government association also released a statement denouncing the school's decision. Several hundred students demanded trustees reconsider Hannah-Jones' tenure near the chancellor’s office Friday.

More than 200 academics, journalists, athletes and artists signed a letter published in The Root in support of Hannah-Jones condemning the board's "failure of courage."

Former President Donald Trump was among those who have criticized the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project. The tenure controversy also comes as Republican legislators around the country work to pass laws banning the teaching of critical race theory in colleges.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Christine Fernando, USA TODAY

