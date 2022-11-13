Will UNC be in top 10 when new AP poll comes out? Should NC State fall from rankings?

No. 15 North Carolina’s ability to keep winning close games, especially on the road, landed it officially in the ACC championship game on Saturday night.

Despite the Tar Heels’ 9-1 record, their rise in the Associated Press Top 25 remained capped because so few of their wins came over teams with winning records.

That changed Saturday night when UNC edged Wake Forest, 36-34, in Winston-Salem and it should help the Tar Heels move up when the new poll is released Sunday around 2 p.m.

Now UNC has wins at Wake (6-4), at Duke (7-3) and at home over Pitt (6-4) in league play. The Tar Heels are guaranteed two more chances to add to that list when they play N.C. State (7-3) in the regular-season finale and Clemson (9-1) in the ACC title game Dec. 3 in Charlotte.

Speaking of No. 12 Clemson, the Tigers have a chance to jump back into the top 10 after falling out last week. No. 6 Oregon’s 37-34 loss and No. 9 UCLA losing 34-28 at home to an Arizona team with a losing record opens up room for Clemson to rise again.

Florida State (7-3), which entered the poll at No. 25 last week, will remain solidly in the rankings after its 38-3 hammering of Syracuse.

Losses by No. 19 Liberty and No. 21 Illinois to unranked teams UConn and Purdue will drop them out. N.C. State, No. 16 last week, is in danger of the same happening to it after a 21-20 home loss to Boston College.

The Wolfpack, though, still has wins over East Carolina (6-4) and Wake on its resume. Duke (7-3) has the same record as N.C. State but the only win the Blue Devils have over a team with a winning record is N.C. A&T, which is 7-3 at the FCS level.

Texas-San Antonio (8-2) and Troy (8-2) will also merit consideration for spots at the bottom of poll ballots.

Feels like Coastal Carolina (9-1) should move back in the rankings ahead of its game at Virginia this Saturday.

Steve Wiseman’s latest AP Top 25 ballot