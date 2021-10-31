UNC student struck, killed while crossing road in Greenville, police say

A UNC-Chapel Hill student died after being hit by a car in Greenville on Friday, according to the local police department.

In a news release, Greenville police said Katherine Neil Acierno, 21, was fatally struck on Northeast Greenville Boulevard, near a service road to The Horizon Apartments.

Acierno was crossing the road around 11:50 p.m. on Friday when a 2012 Toyota Camry hit her, police said.

Nicholas Ramkissoon, 22, was driving the car, according to the release.

Acierno was taken to a hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Police did not say whether charges had been filed in connection to her death.

The News & Observer has asked Greenville Police for more information.