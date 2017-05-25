UNC responds to 3rd set of NCAA charges in academic case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina has responded to the third set of charges it received from the NCAA in the long-running academic fraud case.

The 102-page document released Thursday marked the latest step in the seven-year investigation. UNC faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, in the multiyear probe centered on irregular courses in an academic department.

In an argument that mirrors its response last August to its second Notice of Allegations, North Carolina is challenging the NCAA's jurisdiction to pursue charges for issues the school says ''are academic in nature'' and ''lie beyond the reach of the bylaws belatedly invoked'' by the NCAA.

The NCAA enforcement staff has until July 17 to file a response.