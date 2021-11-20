UNC police say 1 person behind 3 sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August

A report of a sexual assault that occurred in September at an off-campus residence hall is connected with two prior assaults reported there this fall, UNC Police said Friday.

The September assault, which took place at Granville Towers, was reported to UNC Police Friday, according to a university alert sent to students and the community.

Campus police said the same individual is accused of two sexual assaults reported at Granville Towers earlier this year, the alert said.

Police said they had received reports of two sexual assaults involving the same accused person, which seemed to “indicate a pattern of behavior.”

All three sexual assaults took place between August and October, the alert said.

Officials did not identify the person accused of the three assaults but said investigations into the incidents are ongoing and that there is no immediate threat to the UNC-CH community at this time.

