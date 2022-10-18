UNC picked to win ACC in preseason poll. Duke No. 2 in media’s predicted order of finish

A day after the Associated Press preseason poll revealed North Carolina to be No. 1 in the nation, the ACC preseason media poll was released with the Tar Heels voted as the favorite win their 21st league title.

The ACC rolled out its preseason superlatives on ACC Network Tuesday, with the Heels — who return four starters from their team that played in the national title game last season — selected as the overwhelming favorite. Carolina received 90 of 101 first-place votes.

Duke, which is set to usher in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era under coach Jon Scheyer, edged out Virginia for the second place pick in the standings. The Cavaliers received more first place votes than the Blue Devils (6-2) after returning their top six scorers from last season.

Miami, picked fourth, and Virginia Tech, picked seventh, were the only other teams to receive a first place vote, garnering two and one, respectively. Sandwiched in between the Hurricanes and Hokies were Florida State at five and Notre Dame at six.

After shocking the league in coach Steve Forbes’ first season with its fifth-place finish, Wake Forest was ninth. N.C. State was picked 10th after an injury-depleted roster finished at the bottom of the league standings last season.

ACC preseason media poll