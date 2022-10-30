UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    UNC outmuscles Pitt in 42-24 come-from-behind win to remain undefeated in ACC play

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
C.L. Brown
·3 min read

Pitt tried following the formula Notre Dame used to win at Kenan Stadium earlier this season. No. 21 North Carolina proved it’s not the same team it was a month ago.

The Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) endured the physical play from the Panthers and twice rallied back from 10-point deficits before landing a few blows of their own en route to a 42-24 win Saturday to stay unbeaten in ACC Coastal Division play.

All the indicators were there of how physical a game it was with every player that went down.

UNC’s starting running back Caleb Hood suffered an upper body injury in the first quarter after catching a flat pass and missed the remainder of the game.

Linebacker Noah Taylor, who started every game this season in the Heels’ ‘Jack’ position, appeared to suffer a right knee injury late in the first quarter and he, too, missed the rest of the game.

Even UNC quarterback Drake Maye spent time in the injury tent on the sideline, after he was bleeding from his right hand in the second quarter.

Pitt (4-4, 1-3) was well on its way to duplicating exactly how the Fighting Irish dominated the line of scrimmage against UNC in their 45-32 win. Running back Israel Abanikanda had three touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards.

His running allowed quarterback Kedon Slovis to make big plays passing through play action passes. Slovis had more than 200 yards on his first 10 completions.

But Carolina was able to turn the game around, trailing 24-14. Maye led a 75-yard drive and followed with an 84-yard touchdown drive to start the fourth quarter to give the Heels their first lead of the game. It was the longest UNC has trailed in any game this season before having a lead.

Maye shook off a bloody hand to go 34 for 44 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Receivers Antoine Green (180 yards, two touchdowns) and Josh Downs (102 yards, two touchdowns) each surpassed 100 yards for the second straight game.

Pitt defenders spoke during the week about getting pressure on Maye and getting their licks in too. Starting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey took it a little too far late in the second quarter.

Maye was running a draw with Kancey trailing on the play. As he dove in to make the tackle, he led with the crown of his helmet and hit Maye in head. Kancey was disqualified from the game.

Maye injured his right hand on the run. He was visibly bleeding and had to go to the sideline to get his hand bandaged. The wrapping didn’t seem to hinder his throwing, but the Heels -- who had been so successful in its one-minute offense this season -- watched their drive stall out.

The penalty had set Carolina up at the Pitt 45, but its possession ended with an incomplete pass to Josh Downs on fourth down.

Carolina totaled just 93 yards on its first four drives of the game. But down 17-7 in the second quarter, the Heels pieced together the big plays their offense has become accustomed to doing.

Receiver Antoine Green started things off with an 18-yard reception -- which at that point was their longest play from scrimmage. Until he followed it by taking a pass with Maye scrambling out of the pocket 50 yards down the Pitt 7.

Kobe Paysour scored on a 1-yard catch, his first touchdown reception since the Georgia State game, to pull UNC within three with 3:33 left.

