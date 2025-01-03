UNC Greensboro hosts Furman following Anderson's 20-point game

Furman Paladins (13-1, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-6, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces UNC Greensboro after Nick Anderson scored 20 points in Furman's 90-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 5-0 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is the best team in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Paladins are 1-0 in SoCon play. Furman ranks third in the SoCon shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Furman has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

