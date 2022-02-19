UNC Greensboro holds off South Carolina rally to tie weekend series

Ben Portnoy
·3 min read
    UNC Greensboro holds off South Carolina rally to tie weekend series

    UNC Greensboro holds off South Carolina rally to tie weekend series

    UNC Greensboro holds off South Carolina rally to tie weekend series

    UNC Greensboro holds off South Carolina rally to tie weekend series

On a day in which temperatures in Columbia largely sat in the mid 50s, South Carolina’s offense dipped below freezing for the bulk of its 5-4 upset loss to UNC-Greensboro on Saturday at Founders Park.

USC (1-1) stranded its first five runners and started the afternoon 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, while UNCG (1-1) recorded hits on six of its first 14 chances with men on base in the win.

South Carolina entered the year with question marks at the plate. Days like Saturday offered at least a momentarily glimpse at what will be a learning process for Mark Kingston’s squad this spring.

There were the usual suspects, of course. Andrew Eyster ripped a single through the left side for one of the hardest hit balls of the afternoon. Braylen Wimmer, Kevin Madden and even Matt Hogan recorded hits through the first four innings.

But as was the case all too often a season ago, South Carolina couldn’t break through when it needed to.

Josiah Sightler — who will start Sunday’s rubber match on the mound — twice misfired with a pair of runners on base. Sightler went down swinging in the first inning after the Gamecocks moved Michael Braswell and Michael Belk to second and third, respectively, on a deep Eyster fly out.

Wimmer and Eyster later opened the fourth inning with a pair of singles. Sightler followed the hits by slapping a ball to the right side of the infield for a 4-6-3 double play.

The Gaston product did record South Carolina’s first RBI of the day two innings later when he clocked a single through the middle to bring Wimmer home from second and pull the Gamecocks within three.

That South Carolina found itself down wasn’t as much a testament to poor pitching as it was timely hitting from its Southern Conference opponent.

Junior college transfer James Hicks earned his first start as a Gamecock on Saturday. Two singles and a hit batter later, Hicks retired the next five Spartans he faced to cruise to the end of the second and through the third inning.

UNCG cleanup hitter Hogan Windis connected the firmest of any of his squad’s batters when he smoked a two-RBI double down the left field line to stretch the Spartans’ lead to a 4-0 edge in the fifth inning.

Hicks was pulled one batter later, allowing nine hits and striking out five in his 4.1 innings of work.

South Carolina’s seemingly shallow bullpen kept the Gamecocks within striking distance through the back half of Saturday’s affair. The quartet of Parker Coyne, Michael Esposito, CJ Weins and Aidan Hunter combined for 3.2 innings of no-hit ball, striking out six Spartans in the process.

As the techno tunes of Farruko’s “Pepas” blared around Founders Park blared between the eighth and ninth innings, fans — some donning winter coats or carying blankets — emptied out of their seats and headed for the exits.

Those who remained were treated to a brief spell of Garnet and Black-infused hope.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Braswell found a hole through the left side for a two-run single to bring the Gamecocks within a pair.

UNCG turned its final out over to ace Austin Parsley, who is slated to start Sunday’s game. After a seven-pitch walk of Wimmer and an RBI single by Eyster, Parsely forced Sightler into a deep line-out to secure the upset.

Next USC Baseball Game

Who: South Carolina vs. UNC-Greensboro

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Founders Park in Columbia

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus

