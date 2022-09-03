UNC football vs App State live updates from Week 1 game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone
North Carolina makes its first trip to Boone in series history to take on Appalachian State at noon. The Tar Heels look to snap a seven game losing streak away from Kenan Stadium that includes five regular-season road games. The Tar Heels (1-0) started the season with a 56-24 win over Florida A&M last week. The Mountaineers (0-0) are anticipating their biggest crowd in Kidd Brewer Stadium history in their season opener. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown and Robert Willett are in place for all the action.
Injury updates
The Heels will be without junior receiver Josh Downs, who set program records last season in receptions and yards, against App State. Downs suffered a lower body injury in the fourth quarter of their win over FAMU when he limped off the field after catching a 27-yard touchdown.
Pregame reading
How a year in Boone helped Mack Brown and App State program evolve
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
In UNC debut, Drake Maye adds to family legacy, and makes name for himself
UNC looks to end road woes in front of a record-setting App State crowd
Looking to snap road losing streak, stopping the run could be key for UNC at App State
UNC vs App State first look: Top storylines, players to watch, betting odds