UNC football vs App State live updates from Week 1 game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone

North Carolina makes its first trip to Boone in series history to take on Appalachian State at noon. The Tar Heels look to snap a seven game losing streak away from Kenan Stadium that includes five regular-season road games. The Tar Heels (1-0) started the season with a 56-24 win over Florida A&M last week. The Mountaineers (0-0) are anticipating their biggest crowd in Kidd Brewer Stadium history in their season opener. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown and Robert Willett are in place for all the action.

The Heels will be without junior receiver Josh Downs, who set program records last season in receptions and yards, against App State. Downs suffered a lower body injury in the fourth quarter of their win over FAMU when he limped off the field after catching a 27-yard touchdown.

