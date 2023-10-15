UNC football stays on the offensive in winning a ‘heavyweight fight’ with ACC foe Miami

It was late in the second quarter Saturday when Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry charged on to the field, shouting, angry, furiously barking at the referees.

North Carolina was lining up for a fourth-and-1 play from the Miami 20. The Hurricanes were trying to get in a timeout, and the Tar Heels were about to snap the ball. Guidry was demanding to be seen and heard.

He also saw a yellow flag fly. Guidry was so demonstrative that he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

First down, Tar Heels. In a few plays, it was touchdown, Tar Heels.

Guidry can’t be blamed too much. Many a defensive coordinator has been and will be on edge and have a short fuse when facing the undefeated Tar Heels, who had 508 yards in total offense in their 41-31 victory over the Hurricanes at Kenan Stadium.

Consider that Miami entered the game as the FBS leader in rushing defense, holding each of its first five opponents to fewer than 100 yards. The Tar Heels (6-0 overall, 3-0 ACC) had 235 yards rushing as Omarion Hampton — the guy his teammates call “Hammerhead” — pounded his way to 197 yards on 24 carries.

Quarterback Drake Maye did not complete more than 70 percent of his passes this night at Kenan — he was 17 of 33. But he finished with 273 yards passing and had four touchdown throws, three to the Tar Heels’ newest deep threat, Tez Walker, the player who made No. 9 universally known before playing a game.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Miami on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Walker not only caught TD passes but ran the ball, getting 20 yards on a reverse. He also was the one on the “good hands” team that had the best hands on a late onside kick by Miami, grabbing the ball.

“It’s just nice to have him out there,” Maye said with a knowing smile.

Walker has been made eligible for the 2023 season by the NCAA. He’s now eligible to become one of the ACC’s — and nation’s — biggest standouts and game-breakers in the second half of the 2023 season.

“He’s unselfish and he’s tough to bring down, which is one of the best things about him people haven’t seen, that he’s tough to tackle,” Maye said.

“It’s just a confidence-booster to know he’s out there. You saw his smile out there. It’s just fun. Good times.”

The Tar Heels now have scored 30 or more points in their first six games. That had some folks digging deep into the UNC football archives Saturday before it was noted that had not happened since the 1914 season.

UNC beat Georgia, Wake Forest and South Carolina back in ‘14 in winning its first 10 games. There would, however, be a spoiler at season’s end: Virginia, a 20-3 winner in a game played in RIchmond, Virginia.

But back to the present. The Heels, who host Virginia on Saturday, played Saturday’s game without wide receiver Kobe Paysour, who has an ankle injury, UNC coach Mack Brown said. Nate McCollum, the big receiving star against Syracuse last week, had three catches for 19 yards.

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) scores on an 33-yard pass completion from quarterback Drake Maye to give the Tar Heels a 28-17 lead in the third quarter against Miami on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Miami came in with a defense designed to try and pressure Maye into rushed throws or other mental mistakes. While sacked five times, he made the right decisions and did not have a turnover, although he did fumble one time.

“I was feeling a little off on some throws tonight (after) feeling unbelievable in warmups,” Maye said, “Sometimes it’s one of those things that happen.”

The Heels’ offense had some blemishes. There were penalties that set them back — UNC had 14 penalties in all for 147 yards — although not always blowing up a drive.

With a 21-17 lead, the Heels reached the Miami 23, only to have a holding penalty. On third-and-20, Maye got the ball to Walker and Walker did the rest, going for 33 yards and the touchdown.

Miami’s Guidry by then likely was running out of defensive answers. There was little left defensively to try and coordinate.

Brown, after the game, called it a “heavyweight fight” and that it took a lot from so many -- the defense made its share of big plays -- to beat a very good Miami team.

“It was a fight from start to finish,” Brown said. “We won the game and that’s the most important thing. I’m proud of this team.”