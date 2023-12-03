UNC football stays close to home, faces West Virginia in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

North Carolina has one more chance to get it right, win a football game and end 2023 with a ninth victory.

The Tar Heels learned their bowl destination Sunday and are headed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte to face West Virginia. The game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Bank of America Stadium, with a 5:30 p.m. start.

The Mountaineers finished 8-4 this season, with a 6-3 record in the Big 12 Conference.

The Heels lost their last two games of the regular season, both on the road, and the 39-20 loss to N.C. State left a sour taste. UNC, after winning its first six games, finished 8-4 in the regular season and 4-4 in the ACC after dropping four of its last six games.

One big question for the Heels will be the availability of quarterback Drake Maye, who could decide to sit out the bowl and not risk an injury. Maye is expected by most observers to enter the 2024 NFL draft and could be the first quarterback taken.

Maye did leave a bowl option open after the loss at N.C. State, calling the ending to the once-promising season a “bummer” and saying he might like to take the field one more time with his teammates.

Another possibility could be receiver Tez Walker passing up the bowl and later declaring for the NFL draft. As with most programs, the Heels have had several players already announce they are entering the NCAA transfer portal.

UNC has lost its past three bowl games and six of its past seven, the victory coming over Temple in the 2019 Military Bowl. The Heels were in the Holiday Bowl last season, taking a 28-27 loss to Oregon.