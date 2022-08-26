UNC football opener will be played as scheduled despite Florida A&M eligibility issues

Florida A&M could be down as many as 20 players against North Carolina on Saturday at 8 p.m. due to eligibility issues.

FAMU football coach Willie Simmons told Alison Posey of ABC27 in Tallahassee, Fla., that 20 players were ineligible whether by academics or related to their transfer status. It was still an issue less than 32 hours before kickoff because Simmons expected an appeal to the NCAA to go through that did not. That’s why the Rattlers were faced with having to replace so many players so close to game time.

Simmons added that they only had seven offensive linemen who could travel because of it and at one point said he’d let the players decide if they wanted to play.

A big factor in the Rattlers ultimately making the trip probably had to do with the penalty for not playing the game. According to the football competition agreement signed on Sept. 30, 2020 by FAMU president Larry Robinson and then-athletic director Kortne Gosha, the school would lose $450,000 in liquidated damages if notice of cancellation occurred 12 months before the scheduled date of the game.

The Rattlers, per the contract, stand to make a guarantee of $450,000 for playing the game. The athletic department’s total revenue from the 2020-21 fiscal year was $8.5 million, so a $900,000 swing from earning its guarantee to instead owing it would not be insignificant.

The unlikelihood of FAMU taking such a big financial hit didn’t stop rumors from picking up steam on social media that the Rattlers wouldn’t show up in Chapel Hill. Even UNC officials were well aware of the speculation that followed before those fears were later put to rest.

Rumors began to spread of eligibility issues and a player boycott around noon when a Twitter account called Rattler Nation Blog - Amplified (@RattlernationAM) posted that the game may not be played.

When contacted by The News & Observer via text, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham noted that he hadn’t spoken with FAMU’s interim athletic director Michael Smith, but he’d seen what was happening on Twitter.

Saturday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 22, but UNC coach Mack Brown wanted the game moved up to Week Zero in college football to draw more attention to it. Carolina planned events around the season opener to celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities and highlight the contributions of Black students at UNC.