UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

  • 1/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • 2/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • 3/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 5/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 6/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 8/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • 9/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/10

    UNC falls to Virginia Tech in ACC tournament. Hokies snap Heels’ 6-game winning streak

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
C.L. Brown
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Virginia Tech Hokies
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The stage was set for a third North Carolina-Duke matchup, but Virginia Tech just had to go and steal the spotlight. The Hokies snapped the Tar Heels’ six game winning streak with a 72-59 win the ACC tournament semifinals.

The Heels started off slow offensively for a second straight game. Against Virginia in the quarterfinals, they made up for not having a great shooting night by shutting down the Cavaliers offense. UNC couldn’t do the same against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech took control of the game when it started the second half on a 9-0 run to grab a 15-point lead and the Heels never really recovered afterwards.

The Hokies, not Carolina, will now advance to play Duke in the ACC tournament championship game on Saturday night. Virginia Tech was in a similar position as Carolina was a week ago with a NCAA Tournament resume that left it in bubble conversation.

Thanks to the Heels, the Hokies should now be safely in with an at-large bid unless they earn the automatic one by winning the title.

Carolina (24-9) now will look to regroup heading into the NCAAs.

Here’s what we learned from the Heels’ loss:

3-point matters

Carolina held the Hokies 3-point shooters in check during their regular season wins, most notably holding them to 5-for-19 during its win in Blacksburg. But not only did VT shoot 9-of-20 from behind the arc, this time, Carolina was the team that couldn’t find its mark.

The Heels averaged 37 percent from 3 entering the game, but made just 3 of their first 20 attempts and finished shooting 11.5 percent. The only time they shot a lower percentage was after going 1-for-13 in their loss to Kentucky.

What had been a strength for Carolina — that it had multiple players who are legit shooters — just meant that no one could find their range on Friday. Caleb Love, scored 22 at home against the Hokies and 21 in their win in Blacksburg, was 2-for-10. R.J. Davis went 1-for-6. Brady Manek was 0-for-5. Puff Johnson and Leaky Black also missed a combined four attempts.

Manek fell back to Earth

Manek had made scoring look easy during the Heels six game winning streak entering Friday. He was averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from 3-point range.

Against the Hokies, his prolonged heat check came to an end. After missing his first four 3-pointers, he changed up and started going inside for baskets. He was able to finish with 10 points but he never had the game-changing shots that UNC was accustomed to seeing him make.

Tournament experience

Black and Manek are the only two players on UNC’s roster that have won an NCAA Tournament game. And Black is the only one who has in a Carolina uniform. He was a freshman on the 2018-19 team that advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Auburn.

While Manek played for Oklahoma his teams never advanced past the first weekend. His Sooners’ teams lost to No. 1 seed Virginia as a freshman in 2019 and last season lost to No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

Carolina could be in a position where its playing in the 8-9 seed game and potentially face a No. 1 seed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Scottie Barnes says he's growing more and more comfortable in the post

    After a dominant second half versus the Spurs on Wednesday, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discussed his improved post play and how much it means to have Fred VanVleet back out on the floor. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.