UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing Sikh student after 911 knife call

University of North Carolina Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber apologized Friday after police handcuffed a follower of the Sikh faith for having a knife in the university’s student union.

“Further investigation showed the item was a kirpan, an article of faith in Sikhism,” Gaber said in a message to the campus community posted on the university’s website, UNCC.edu.

Initiated Sikhs must have such articles of faith with them at all times, according to the Sikh Coalition, an organization that defends the civil rights of members of the religion.

911 call reported person with a knife

Gaber said police handcuffed the person after campus dispatch received a 911 call on Thursday reporting someone had a knife in the building.

“Police officers responded to the scene and engaged the individual in question,” according to Gaber’s message. “During this interaction, the individual was placed in handcuffs while officers took possession of the object. The handcuffs were removed after the object was retrieved.”

Only then did further investigation confirm the knife was a kirpan, Gaber said.

State law and university policy bar people from having knifes and “other edged instruments” on them while on campus, Gaber explained in the message, which also was signed by Brandon Wolfe, chief diversity officer at the campus.

“But we will use this as a learning opportunity by engaging in constructive dialogue with Sikh students and employees,” Gaber and Wolfe said.

Sikh Coalition spokesman Graham West didn’t immediately reply to an email from the Observer on Saturday requesting comment about the incident.

Kirpan’s vital role in the Sikh faith

A kirpan resembles a knife or sword and is “typically sheathed and worn with a gatra (a strap) underneath clothing,” according to the kirpan fact sheet on SikhCoalition.org.

The word “kirpan” derives from two Punjabi words, according to the coalition: “Kirpa,” which means an act of kindness or a favor, and “Aan,” meaning honor and self-respect.

Kirpans figure prominently in ceremonies marking major life events, such as weddings and burials, and in congregational settings, according to the coalition.

‘Every Niner should feel welcomed’

In their message, Gaber and Wolfe told the campus community they were confident of finding “reasonable measures and educational opportunities that both protect the safety of our campus and the religious practices of our community members.”

“Our diversity makes us a better, richer, more successful community,” according to the message. “We want every Niner to feel welcomed, supported and safe.

“We apologize that is not what this young man felt in our union yesterday,” Gaber and Wolfe wrote. “We are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again.”