UNC Chapel Hill briefly put on alert after a report of armed person

Students, faculty and staff at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were ordered to shelter in place Friday as police investigated a report of an armed man headed into a campus medical clinic.

The order was issued at 12:05 p.m. EST and rescinded 18 minutes later. The university later issued a statement saying campus police were "unable to confirm a weapon was present. UNC police continue to review security footage and we will share more information as soon as we are able."

In its warning to the campus, the university's alert system said campus police were responding to "an armed individual near the Ambulatory Care Center." It advised all to go inside a building and close and lock the doors and windows while awaiting further instructions from emergency responders.

Susan King, the dean of UNC's Hussman School of Journalism and Media, tweeted that based on a briefing she had received, the threat involved a man with a gun who went into the center, then evaded police after he was spotted. There were no injuries, she said.

Though one of the nation's best-known universities, UNC Chapel Hill is less crowded than usual this year since classes for undergraduate students are being conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

