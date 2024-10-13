UNC basketball’s relocated scrimmage takes somber turn after early injury to RJ Davis

What should’ve been a celebration of the upcoming men’s basketball season took a brief turn when returning All-American RJ Davis hit the floor after a heavily-contested shot at North Carolina’s Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning ACC Player of the Year was attacking the rim early in the second half when, following some contact, his body came crashing down to the hardwood.

After the game, UNC Athletics Communications clarified Davis suffered a lower-back contusion — essentially a bruise. Davis was not made available for comment following the scrimmage.

“Basketball play,” freshman guard Ian Jackson said. “He got bumped, he fell down, lower-back I believe. He’ll be fine. Number four is tough. He’ll be good.”

Overall, the Blue-White Scrimmage took on a somber, but uplifting, tone.

The Tar Heels wore warm-up shirts to honor Tylee Craft, a North Carolina wide receiver who died Saturday morning following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Originally set for Oct. 13 at Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel & Casino Resort, the event was relocated to the Smith Center due to logistical issues following Hurricane Helene. The scrimmage became a fundraiser for hurricane relief efforts, raising more than $121,230 in donations between ticket sales and the basketball programs’ own contributions.

“It was super fun,” Belmont University transfer Cade Tyson said. “Glad we got to go out there and compete against each other and get a first taste of what it’s like in the Smith Center… the energy was definitely a little different but I enjoyed it and I think all my teammates enjoyed it.”

Here are three takeaways from UNC’s scrimmage:

Freshman duo continues to impress

Jackson and fellow freshman Drake Powell showed off their growing chemistry on Saturday.

In the final two minutes of the scrimmage, Powell used his length to corral an offensive rebound and quickly found Jackson in motion outside the perimeter.

Before Jackson’s defender could close out, the former 5-star recruit had released his jumper.

Swish.

There were certainly more highlight-worthy plays. Jackson’s strip of Elliot Cadeau and transition dunk — a flashy, two hand slam — late in the first half comes to mind.

But these routine connections between the freshmen are a more fruitful sign of cohesive play to come as the two hoopers, wildly different in personality, work to learn each others’ nuances.

“It was a little bit awkward at first because, I don’t know if you guys can tell, but I’m a pretty quiet type of person,” Powell said with a laugh. “We gel pretty well together. We’ll play 2K sometimes, the NCAA games, and that really translates to the court. We’re still learning each other’s spots — like where we can be the most successful. I think we can be a pretty good duo this upcoming season.”

Cadeau said the team is on a “different level of athleticism this year because of the freshmen.”

“I feel like they bring a lot of grit, toughness — and basically everything we need as a team this year,” Cadeau said. “They’re bringing it all.”

North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court in the second half during the Tar Heels’ Blue vs. White scrimmage on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Keep an eye on Seth Trimble

Jackson wasn’t the only player showing off his hops on Saturday. Perhaps the most eye-popping play came from Trimble, who caught a body midway through the second half.

The dunk, a one-hand stuff over the outstretched arms of graduate forward Ty Claude, brought a number of fans to their feet. Cadeau, meanwhile, became so excited at the sight he slipped and fell. The point guard then got up ran back on defense — but not before throwing his hands on his head in an incredulous celebration. Trimble tossed his head back, yelled and flexed before locking back in on defense.

Trimble led all scorers with 19 points at a 53% clip. He added five rebounds and three assists and was the only Tar Heel to play the entire scrimmage.

The junior guard didn’t speak to the media following the game, but his teammates — like Cadeau — did the talking for him.

“It don’t surprise me at all,” Cadeau said. “I feel like he does that every day in practice so it’s kind of just letting the world see it and it’s just fun watching it.”

Cadeau said the biggest difference between Trimble this season versus last is his confidence.

“He’s always been this skilled, he’s always been very talented,” Cadeau said. “I felt like his confidence is on another level and I feel like this year he’s playing a much bigger role and he knows that. He’s filling those shoes pretty well.”

Cade Tyson isn’t just a shooter

Tyson didn’t make a single 3-pointer on Saturday, despite three attempts. While the performance didn’t exactly reinforce his identity as a sharpshooter, it gave Tyson the opportunity to show off other aspects of his game.

The Belmont transfer came alive in the second half, recording 10 points by battling down low and getting out in transition.

Tyson also displayed his defensive versatility. He routinely matched up with, and held his own, against both guards and forwards on Saturday.

“I feel like my competitive nature and growing up with my brother [Denver Nuggests forward Hunter Tyson],” Tyson said, “I feel like that feeds into it a lot.”

His teammates had high praise for the transfer and how he’ll slot into Hubert Davis’ system this season.

“He’s been playing really well at the four position,” Cadeau said. “He’s been guarding, literally the one through four, every day in practice and he’s been doing a really good job holding his own.”