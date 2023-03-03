UNC basketball’s ‘Lockdown’ Leaky Black makes most of fifth year, to Tar Heels’ benefit

When North Carolina forward Leaky Black suits up to play in the Dean E. Smith Center for the final time in his career Saturday against Duke, he’ll pass Deon Thompson for the most games played in program history.

And 152 games in, Black said he still hasn’t shown everything he’s capable of doing. That’s part of the reason why Black decided to take advantage of the NCAA eligibility waiver for the 2020-21 COVID-year and play a fifth year with the Tar Heels. It’s also why NBA scouts who didn’t have Black on their radar have become intrigued by his potential of late.

“That’s really one of the biggest reasons why I came back,” Black said. “Just to show that I really have more in the tank that I really, believe it or not after four years, I haven’t really had the opportunity to show.”

He’s best known as Lockdown Leaky, who UNC coach Hubert Davis labeled, “one of the best (defenders) I’ve ever seen.”

One example: He frustrated Alabama’s Brandon Miller, who’s viewed by many as the first college player who will be picked in the 2023 NBA draft, into 4-for-21 shooting. Miller’s 0-for-8 performance against Houston is the only game he’s shot a lower percentage than against Black and Carolina.

“His ability to shut down a player, there are very few guys that I’ve seen since coming back as a coach assistant and as the head coach have been able to do that consistently,” Davis said. “And that’s why I believe not only is his skill on the defensive end so beneficial, so great for us here, I really believe that that skill level, alongside his improvement from shooting the ball from the outside, is something that will be in the NBA next year as well.”

Black had never scored in double figures more than four times in a season in his previous four years. He’s shown his offensive skills more — he’s scored in double figures three of the past eight games and seven overall this season.

Starting with scoring 13 points with three 3-pointers in Carolina’s loss at Duke on Feb. 4, Black has made 10 of his past 21 3-point attempts. He punctuated that effort with Monday’s career-high tying 18-points with nine rebounds against Florida State — a game in which he also made three 3s. Black is shooting 33.8 percent from 3-point range on the season and has set personal bests in makes and attempts.

Senior forward Armando Bacot said Carolina’s a completely different team offensively when Black and others are making perimeter shots.

“All year we really haven’t been making shots, but now we’re really starting to hit shots and I think starting to see a lot more success,” Bacot said. “The way coach Davis and coach (Brad Frederick) crafted this offense, it’s really hard to stop when you made the shots because there’s so many different options out of everything.”

Black will likely find himself with a few more options after this season than he would have had he not returned to school. There were 15 NBA scouts credentialed at FSU, including former NBA guard Tim Hardaway and former Boston Celtics general manager Chris Wallace, to see arguably his best performance this season.

Black effectively clinched the win over the Seminoles with a driving two-handed dunk with 1:33 left in the game. It was the kind of aggressive drive UNC coach Hubert Davis has tried to encourage Black to take more often.

“I do, not necessarily just shoot the ball for 3, but also attack the basket and make plays,” Davis said. “The dunk that he had against Florida State, I think he can do that more. He’s a facilitator so even if he drives in the lane his ability to find teammates, I think he can do that really well. But I do have to force him all the time, I say, ‘Leaky if you’re open, shoot it.’”

It’s a message to which Black is much more receptive now than he was before he realized he was dealing with anxiety issues. Black recalled a workout with former assistant coach Steve Robinson in which his thumb was shaking and his arm was numb. They thought it was from lifting weights.

It wasn’t until Black connected with Jackie Manuel, the director of player and team development who also started on UNC’s 2005 national championship team, that he learned what was wrong.

“I was telling him about that workout and he told me that was anxiety,” Black said. “And then I did more research on it and kind of realized what it was. I’m grateful I met him because I feel like that right there changed my life. I don’t know if I hit three 3s (against Florida State) if I don’t meet Jackie Manuel.”

Bacot said Black is a much different person than when they, along with Cole Anthony, were roommates during the 2019-20 season. Bacot and Anthony were freshmen who acted like it, showing their immaturity too often for Black’s liking. Bacot even joked his relationship with Black improved once they were no longer roommates.

“At the end of the day, I love this place, it changed my life,” Black said. “And I’m very grateful to be here.”

Davis is grateful Black stayed an extra year, too.

“I told him, I think last week or a couple of weeks ago, wherever he is, he will always start for me,” Davis said. “He’s just the type of kid that you want to coach and you want out there on the floor and I love him very much.”