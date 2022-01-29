UNC basketball hands NC State its worst loss of season. Tar Heels now 11-0 at home

What else did you expect on Roy Williams Day at North Carolina?

On a day the Tar Heels honored their former coach with a banner in the rafters, Carolina defeated N.C. State in a way that would make Williams proud.

Williams’ record against the Wolfpack during his 18 seasons at UNC was 33-5. Tack on five more wins from his time at Kansas, and his 38-5 overall record was as one-sided as Saturday’s game.

The Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) never trailed and, really never sweated in jumping out to a 25-point halftime lead en route to an 100-80 victory.

In addition to Williams being celebrated, Carolina’s 1982 national championship team was also recognized during a timeout in the second half. Most of the team was present, including Michael Jordan, who sat court side at the scorer’s table during the game.

Here’s what we learned in the Heels’ win:

Return of 3-point bombs

Carolina led the ACC in 3-point shooting percentage until its consecutive losses to Miami and Wake Forest, when it shot a combined 12-for-58 from behind the arc.

UNC nearly reached its season-high by halftime, with 10 makes. It didn’t take long after intermission for Caleb Love to knock down the 13th 3, besting their previous mark of 12 against Purdue.

The Heels finished with 15 3-pointers, two shy of the program record of 17 set against Florida State on Jan. 25, 1995.

Forward Brady Manek led the way with five 3s and he finished with 17 points.

After a shooting historic low 29 percent from the field against Boston College, there were no indicators that the Heels would light it up other than Leaky Black’s assurance after the game that it wouldn’t happen again. And even Black prefaced his statement with, “I don’t want to jinx it.”

Seamless backcourt

Love and R.J. Davis turned in one of their best games as a duo in ACC play. The Wolfpack was third in ACC play in turnover percentage, but its pressure never affected the Heels’ play. Davis and Love, Carolina’s primary ball handlers, each had just one turnover. In two games against the Pack last season, they combined for 12.

The pair started the game off either scoring or assisting for 15 of UNC’s first 17 points. It continued from there as Love finished with a team-high 21 points and five assists. Davis had 17 points and four assists.

Can the Heels bottle this one up?

Carolina’s three home wins this week erased the stench of its two road losses to Miami and Wake Forest. But with a trip Tuesday to Louisville, the question remains can the Heels show the focus and execution they did in the first half on the road?

The Cardinals appear re-energized after coach Chris Mack stepped down last week. They played Duke tough before losing 74-65 on Saturday. Carolina will need more of an effort like it attacked N.C. State with as opposed to the listless performances against the Hurricanes and Deacons.

If there’s one thing that they need to carry over, it’s the defensive performance that held N.C. State’s leading scorer Dereon Seabron to just two points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field. Seabron, who was averaging 19.0 points per game, had previously scored double figures in every game this season.