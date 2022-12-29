UNC basketball gets a commitment from an elite point guard in the Class of 2024

Elliot Cadeau, considered one of the best point guards in the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard chose the Tar Heels over Kansas, Texas, Louisville and Syracuse. He is currently ranked No. 10 in the 247 Sports composite rankings for the 2024.

Cadeau made his announcement on a YouTube livestream by 247 Sports. He’d previously mentioned he liked the fact that UNC coach Hubert Davis took the lead role during his recruitment process, which made him feel like he was a priority for the Tar Heels.

Cadeau joins Drake Powell, a small forward from Pittsboro who is ranked 50th, in Carolina’s 2024 class.