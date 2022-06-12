UNC baseball falls to Arkansas, 4-3. Tar Heels’ season comes to end in Super Regional

North Carolina nearly endured losing its starting first baseman, and two weather delays that lasted nearly three hours combined — despite not one drop of rain ever falling at Boshamer Stadium — but was eliminated in a 4-3 loss to Arkansas in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional. It was the Tar Heels fifth walk-off loss of the season.

The Razorbacks scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth and claimed their spot in the College World Series when Brady Slavens delivered an one-out single to right field off reliever Caden O’Brien that scored Peyton Stovall from third.

The Heels took a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning from an improbable source.

Sophomore Patrick Alvarez hadn’t delivered an RBI for Carolina since Feb. 20 against Seton Hall. But with two outs in the top of the ninth, he drove in Tomas Frick with a single to center to give UNC its first lead in the series. But it would not hold.

Carolina had some big defensive plays along the way. Center fielder Vance Honeycutt saved a sure run in the bottom of the seventh with a full sprint and a diving catch leaving a runner stranded at second.

In the bottom of the eighth, shortstop Danny Serretti turned a double play when he composed himself after fielding a grounder from Robert Moore to tag second and make the throw in time to first.

The Heels couldn’t come up with stop in the ninth. The Razorbacks loaded the bases with no outs against reliever Davis Palermo. He gave way to O’Brien and their penchant to get out of jams finally ended.

The game began with bad news for Carolina.

North Carolina battles Arkansas in Game 2 of NCAA Super Regional

UNC third baseman Mac Horvath had an emergency appendectomy surgery on Saturday night. The sophomore from had started every game this season. Horvath, who batted .268, was second on the team with 19 stolen bases, third with 18 home runs, and fourth with 53 RBI.

The unifrom of North Carolinas Mac Horvath (10) hangs in the Tar Heels dugout prior to their game against Arkansas on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Horvath will miss the game after having emergency appendectomy surgery last night.

Sophomore Johnny Castagnozzi started 51 of the Heels first 63 games this season, but made his first collegiate start at third base.

Arkansas almost seemed like that tried to test him in the bottom of the fourth. Right fielder Chris Lanzilli hit a line drive to third with a runner on first that Castagnozzi cleanly backhanded. He got the runner out at second, but UNC didn’t turn a double play when second baseman Colby Wilkerson appeared to have a hitch in his throw to first base.

That would come back to hurt the Heels.

Lanzilli scored the game’s first run from first base when Jalen Battles ripped a line drive right at Castagnozzi that came at him so fast, he was unable to make a play. The ball raced to left field giving Battles a double and the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

Brandon Webb made it 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, and the way Arkansas’ pitching staff had stifled Carolina at the plate, it seemed that might be enough.

The Heels didn’t have a runner in scoring position until the top of the sixth inning. But with runners on first and second, starting pitcher Will McEntire got Serretti to fly out to left. Reliever Cole Ramage then got UNC’s Alberto Osuna, who had two hits off McEntire, to pop out on a foul ball that Arkansas first baseman Peyton Stovall caught just over the covered opening for one of ESPN’s cameras.

The Heels finally broke through in the seventh inning with a bit of an unconventional rally.

North Carolina’s Tomas Frick (52) scores on a wild pitch by Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart (25) in the seventh inning to tie Arkansas 2-2 in game two of their NCAA Super Regional series on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Mikey Madej extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a leadoff single up the middle and Tomas Frick reached after being hit by a pitch. Castagnozzi laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved both into scoring positions.

Arkansas called on freshman reliever Brady Tygart, who throws a fastball that registers in the mid-90 miles per hour, to shut the threat down.

Pinch hitter Eric Grintz hit a grounder that returned to the mound, but ended up rolling to second on a ricochet. It scored Madej scored and moved Frick to third.

Frick tied the game at 2 for Carolina when Tygart threw a wild pitch in the dirt and it bounced past catcher Michael Turner.