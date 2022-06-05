With UNC baseball coach suspended, Heels beat Georgia, 6-5, advance to face VCU again

The UNC baseball team is one game away from getting their coach back and two wins away from advancing to the Super Regionals.

Facing elimination, the Tar Heels defeated Georgia, 6-5, in their first game on Sunday. With the win, UNC (40-20) advances to a 6 p.m. showdown with Virginia Commonwealth (ESPNU).

The Rams (42-18) defeated Georgia on Friday and UNC on Sunday to advance to Sunday’s late game in the Chapel Hill regional. VCU is one of the hottest teams in the country, riding a 17-game win streak. That streak is second in the nation to only Stanford.

The Tar Heels got back in the win column after VCU ended their eight-game win streak on Saturday. It was the first postseason loss for North Carolina. Since the 64-team modern day NCAA baseball tournament format, UNC has had to go through the losers bracket 10 times. It has never won a regional in those 10 journeys through the losers bracket.

With the early win Sunday, Carolina improves to 46-21 all-time in the regional round of the NCAA tournament and 30-6 in the regionals at Boshamer Stadium.

The Tar Heels lost the game and coach Scott Forbes on Saturday night. Forbes, whose jersey hung in the UNC dugout, is serving a two-game suspension for arguing a call on Saturday. Assistant head coach Bryant Gaines took over for Forbes.

If UNC can edge the Rams, Forbes’ suspension will be over and the Tar Heels will return to Super Regionals for the first time since 2019. Georgia, who scored 24 runs against Hofstra on Saturday, was cooled down by seven UNC pitchers.

This game didn’t come without some drama of its own. In the top of the ninth, with UNC up 6-2, Georgia’s Connor Tate hit a shot towards the center field wall. The ball hit the top of the wall, but bounced back in play. Tate rounded the bases, thinking he had a two-run homer, but after a review it was ruled a double. His teammate, Chaney Rogers, hit a three-run home run off of Connor Bovair to make it 6-5 with one out remaining. Josh Mcallister appeared to have another home run, but was robbed by Honeycutt, who climbed the ladder to snag the ball at the wall.

Left hander Caden O’Brien came in to face pinch hitter Corey Collins and struck him out looking to seal the win.

The Bulldogs (36-23) left 12 runners on base. One day going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, UNC took advantage of its chances against the Bulldogs, going 3-for-10. Carolina’s bats got going in the third inning, putting three runs on the board to take control of the game.

After scoring an unearned run in the top of the second, Mikey Madej drove in two runs in the top of the third. Bulldogs’ pitcher Jaden Woods threw a wild pitch that allowed another runner home, making it 4-0 in favor of the Tar Heels.

Tomas Frick started the sixth inning with a solo home run, his third of the season. Madej added to his day, with another RBI in the top of the seventh, scoring freshman center fielder Vance Honeycutt.

Georgia got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, pulling within three runs on a Cory Acton double. Carolina’s Davis Palermo came in and fanned the only batter he faced to get Carolina out of the inning. Palermo was impressive, going 2.1 innings, surrendering four hits and zero runs, while striking out four batters.