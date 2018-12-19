UNC announces 8-year extension for Roy Williams

If Roy Williams stays throughout his entire contract with North Carolina, he’ll retire at age 78.

The Tar Heels announced an eight-year extension for Williams on Wednesday that will carry him through the 2027-28 season.

"I'm grateful and humbled in the University's continued faith in my leadership of the basketball program,” Williams said in a release.

Williams has a 432-128 record in 15-plus seasons in Chapel Hill including three national titles (2005, 2009, 2017). The program recently renamed the floor at the Dean E. Smith Center after Williams.

North Carolina also extended its apparel contract with Nike, which according to the release, has a value exceeding $10 million per year.

So far in 2018, Williams' Tar Heels are 8-2 and ranked ninth in the country.