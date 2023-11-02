UNC aims to end 2-game losing streak by hosting Campbell in last non-conference game

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) tries to escape from Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bzemore) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Campbell (4-4) at North Carolina (6-2), Saturday at noon (ACC Network)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two weeks ago, the Tar Heels were off to their best start since 1997 at 6-0 and a No. 10 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. Now they're unranked after two straight losses in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including against a Virginia team that came in with just one win. UNC needs to regroup as the Tar Heels step out of league play to face the Camels, an instate Championship Subdivision foe.

KEY MATCHUP

UNC's run defense against the Camels. The Tar Heels have had a significant step backward defensively in the past two games, most notably against the run. UNC was fifth in the ACC in run defense (113.8) going into the Virginia game, but the Tar Heels allowed 228 yards against Virginia and 348 yards — including 246 in the fourth quarter — at Georgia Tech. Campbell is in the middle of the FCS ranks by averaging 152.6 yards per game on the ground, but as UNC coach Mack Brown said Monday: “If I'm them, I come in and try to run the ball.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Campbell: QB Hajj-Malik Williams. Williams ranks in the top 15 of the FCS ranks with 262.2 yards per game and 16 touchdowns through the air. He also ranks second nationally in completion percentage at .743.

UNC: RB Omarion Hampton. Hampton has become an elite runner who is tied for fourth nationally by running for 115.4 yards per game, providing a strong complement to star quarterback Drake Maye's ability to push the ball downfield. Hampton is coming off a 153-yard day with two touchdowns, pushing him to 10 rushing scores on the season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Campbell is 0-10 all-time against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including instate losses at Appalachian State (2014, 2020), Wake Forest (2020) and East Carolina earlier this season. ... UNC held Georgia Tech scoreless in the first and third quarters, yet scored 24 points and 22 points in the third and fourth quarters. ... The Camels' loss to Richmond last weekend snapped a two-game winning streak. ... Maye is third nationally in total offense (352.2) and fourth in passing (319.9). ... The Tar Heels are No. 3 in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in total offense (509.4) and No. 16 nationally in scoring (36.6). ... UNC is getting quality production at tight end from Bryson Nesbit, who had three catches for 93 yards and a touchdown against Virginia then posted a similar line (three catches for 89 yards and a score) against Georgia Tech. Nesbit has four TD catches this year. ... Campbell joined the Colonial Athletic Association in July. The school dropped varsity football as a program after the 1950 season before resuming play in August 2008.

Story continues

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football