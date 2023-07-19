Unbothered Queen Gigi Hadid Responded to Her Vacation Drama With an Upside Down Bikini Pic

Talk about turning the situation around.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Thanks to the fashion It girls' endless rotation of bikini-clad photo dumps (see: Kylie Jenner’s bandeau bikini and belly chain), we have limitless amounts of inspo this swimsuit season. And the latest celebrity to bless our feeds with vacation content chock-full of swimwear is none other than Gigi Hadid.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a series of snaps serving up major summer holiday envy from her girl’s getaway to the Cayman Islands on her Instagram. In the photo dump, Gigi sported not one, not two, but six different bikinis. In one image, Hadid posed in front of some tropical foliage while wearing a banana-yellow two-piece that featured an upside-down top and matching string bottoms. Gigi’s accessories were equally as bold as the suit with a smattering of chunky colorful necklaces. Her wet hair was slicked back into a ponytail, and she placed one hand on the white sofa while the other rested on her neck. Her minimal glam included dewy skin and a peach lip.

Related: Gigi Hadid Pleaded Guilty to Marijuana Possession After Cayman Islands Arrest

Elsewhere in the dump, the model frolicked with friends, ate oysters by the sea, and caught some Vitamin D. The other suits featured in the post included a mint green scoop bikini top and matching thong, a printed criss-cross swimsuit, an orange-and-white floral two piece, a black-and-white underboob-baring bandeau and coordinating bottoms, and a high-cut patterned cap sleeve one-piece rounded out her collection of bikinis.

Captioning the content “All’s well that ends well🌅,” the supermodel subtly declared she’s an unbothered queen after news broke that she pleaded guilty to marijuana possession after being arrested in the Cayman Islands. According to People, the model was “arrested and fined $1,000 after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage upon her arrival” on July 10.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.