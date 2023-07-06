Unborn child, man and dog killed in 3-vehicle crash on Northern California highway, CHP says

A three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on a canal bridge in Sutter County resulted in three deaths, including a driver, a pregnant woman’s unborn child and a dog riding in a back seat, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. on the Wadsworth Canal Bridge on Highway 20, just east of Acacia Avenue and a few miles west of Yuba City.

A 30-year-old Clearlake man was driving a white 2016 Nissan Versa east on Highway 20 and approaching the canal bridge, according to a news release from the CHP Yuba-Sutter office.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old pregnant woman from Marysville was seated in the Nissan’s right front passenger seat, and a large, brown dog was in the back seat. The CHP did not release the names of the Nissan driver or his passenger.

A 45-year-old Yuba City woman was driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Highway 20 approaching the Canal bridge, authorities said. A 48-year-old Yuba City man was driving a 2011 Ford F-350 pickup hauling a dump trailer, along with a 41-year-old passenger, also a Yuba City resident. The Ford pickup was behind the Chevrolet Tahoe.

As the vehicles drove onto the bridge, the Nissan driver allowed his vehicle to move across the solid double-yellow lines separating the lanes, the CHP said. The Nissan moved directly into the path of the Tahoe, and the vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

The CHP said the Ford pickup driver was unable to stop in time and crashed into the Tahoe.

The Nissan sustained major damage in the crash; the driver and pregnant woman were pinned inside the vehicle. The CHP said emergency personnel arrived and placed a tourniquet on the Nissan driver’s arm.

Firefighters had to free both people from the Nissan. The pregnant woman was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health and Rideout medical center in Marysville, where she immediately went into surgery. The CHP said hospital staff were unable to save the unborn child, who was pronounced dead.

The Nissan driver was taken by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Sutter County Animal Control officials took the dog riding in the Nissan to an animal hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Chevrolet Tahoe driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Adventist Health and Rideout for treatment. The CHP said the occupants of the Ford pickup did not report any injuries.

CHP officials said alcohol was not a factor in the deadly crash.

Investigators asked any witnesses who saw the crash and have not spoken with CHP investigators to call CHP Yuba-Sutter office at 530-645-6200.