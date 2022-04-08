How to unblock someone on Facebook: A step-by-step guide to let someone back in
Healing is a beautiful thing, isn’t it? In the 21st century, part of that healing process can mean finally un-erasing someone from your digital world and permitting the possibility of the occasional run-in on your Facebook timeline. Who knows, you might even want to consider sending them a friend request. Heck, they might even send you a friend request.
Here is how to take that first step. Here is how to unblock someone on Facebook using any device, according to Facebook.
We should note that once you unblock someone, Facebook won’t allow you to block them again for a few days.
How to unblock someone on Facebook using a computer
Click the dropdown tab icon in the top right corner
Select “Settings” from the “Settings & privacy” tab
Click “Blocking”
A “Block Users” section should appear along with a list of any users you’ve blocked
Select “Unblock” next to the name of the user you want to unblock
Click “Confirm”
How to unblock someone on Facebook Android app
Open the Android app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner
Select “Settings” from the “Settings & Privacy” tab
Scroll down and tap “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab
A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock
Tap “unblock” again to confirm
How to unblock someone on Facebook iOS (iPhone and iPad)
Open the Facebook app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the bottom right corner
Open the “Settings & privacy” tab and tap “Settings”
Select “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab
A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock
Tap “unblock” again to confirm
How to unblock someone on Facebook Lite
Open Facebook Lite and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right
Scroll down and open “settings”
Tap “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab
A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock
Tap “unblock” again to confirm
How to unblock someone on Facebook mobile browser
Facebook has a couple mobile browser versions
Here is how to unblock someone on the “classic” mobile browser
Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner
Tap “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab
A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock
Tap “unblock” again to confirm
The same steps apply to the “updated” mobile browser experience except you will find “Blocking” under the “Privacy” tab instead of an “Audience & Visibility” tab in step two.
