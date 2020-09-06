Unbiased jokes at the BBC? We've heard that one before, director general

The new director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, has quickly set a fresh tone. Before making a first speech last week, in the mere act of clearing his throat he had both given Britannia back her stirring voice in time for the Last Night of the Proms and indicated he wants an even balance of political views in the comedy on his channels and radio stations.

Word went out that a “radical overhaul” of topical humour is planned, although his actual speech, when it did come, was less direct. Being free from bias, Davie said, should be about pursuing the “truth, and not a particular agenda”.

In response this weekend, one anonymous veteran of what was once called “light entertainment” predicted Davie’s impartiality edict would be met with a “fiesta of eye-rolling” inside the corporation’s corridors of fun. But it has certainly served as a statement of intent to the outside world. Davie’s diet of equal rightwing and leftwing japery will be impossible to deliver, even if he is serious about trying. His sentiment will, though, placate those who have it in for “right on” state-sponsored comedy.

Some responses from comedians and producers this weekend have come out so pat that it’s clear they have been in the ring on this issue once or twice before. And even a relative newcomer, such as the politically-engaged star Rufus Jones – familiar from the BBC satire W1A and the creator of the popular BBC sitcom Home, about attitudes to immigration – said he heard echoes from the past. “It reminded me of previous moments when the BBC were told to balance themselves politically. It certainly isn’t the first time,” he told the Observer. But I feel Davie has sent up a flare, rather than delivered a bomb.”

Other performers have been swift to argue that Davie’s plan is a signal example of not understanding the comic impulse. Jokes may sound subversive, but they are not necessarily politically motivated.

As the debate took off online, the comic writer and novelist David Quantick posted the simple line: “Comedy is not leftwing. There you go.” Developing his theme, he reminded his followers playfully how Morecambe and Wise, Les Dawson and Bob Monkhouse once “stood side by side with the steelworkers of Havana”. (They didn’t.)

For one anonymous topical writer, Davie’s battle on bias in entertainment is just a symptom of the blurring between broadcast comment and humour. “This is a pre-emptive move, I think, and comedy is just a low-hanging fruit,” he said. “It now seems to be expected to follow the same rules as news, and that never used to be the case. The confusion is partly the BBC’s own fault for putting comedians on political discussion shows such as Question Time in order to boost their appeal.”

The writer added that these shows put performers into a polarised, partisan world they don’t normally inhabit. A standup might well vote Labour, but her usual live set in a comedy club would scarcely touch upon those views.

If we put out-and-out Tory comics on screen, they would actually break the law within the first few minutes BBC performer

Those few BBC satirists who do regularly tackle current affairs on air may justifiably feel they have faced all this before, but no row is ever repeated exactly. In 2020, the context has changed. For a start, this time Davie’s inexplicit promises have also been welcomed by alienated socialists – those who believe the BBC helped scupper Jeremy Corbyn’s boat. And some of a very different cohort – those who are tired of what they regard as an oppressive wave of “woke” censorship – may now also line up alongside Davie.

John Cleese, that curmudgeonly comedy god, told the Radio 4 audience last week that he felt comedians could not operate within the strictures of growing sensitivities. “If you have to keep thinking which words you can use and which you can’t, then that will stifle creativity,” he said, challenging listeners to come up with a funny “woke joke”.

Inside Broadcasting House, programme-makers also recognise what potentially treacherous territory this now is to navigate. The BBC is newly vulnerable under the rule of an antagonistic government that, of course, does not like being parodied, but also ideologically objects to a nationalised information and entertainment service that skews the commercial broadcasting market.

