UNBELIEVABLE! Two Pedestrians Swallowed by Sinkhole When Sidewalk Suddenly Collapses in China, Terrifying Moment Captured in Viral Video

In the past, there have been instances when sidewalks suddenly collapsed, with the grounds swallowing pedestrians. Often, those chilling scenes were captured on camera and later shared on social media, showing the increasing risk. Another similar video recently appeared on the internet that shows the terrifying moment when two pedestrians were walking on the footpath next to the main road before tumbling into the deep pit as the pavement ripped in half. According to reports, both the man and the woman survived the incident with minor injuries being rescued by firefighters. But the video that shows the duo being disappeared into the sinkhole when the sidewalk suddenly collapses has gone viral on social media. The clip in question is reportedly from Chongqing in China. Cyclone Amphan Videos: Netizens Share Terrifying Footage And Images as Cyclonic Storm Wreaks Havoc in West Bengal, India.

Also Read | Messages for National Girlfriends Day Trend Online: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day

The video begins with the pair walking along Furong Middle Road near the Wujiang Second Bridge in Wulong District, when the pavement gives way without warning. Surveillance footage from the opposite side of the road, seems to have captured the shocking moment. The man and the woman were rescued by a team of firefighters and reportedly taken to the hospital. Local reports further add that the woman suffered injuries to her foot that crushed by a stone, while the man had a head injury. Terrifying Video of Shark Chasing Teens Spearfishing at Bulli Point in Wollongong Will Send Shivers Down the Spine!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Watch the Video Here:

Also Read | Space Butterfly! ESO’s Very Large Telescope Captures Rare and Striking Colourful Bubble of Gas ‘NGC 2899’ Resembling a Butterfly (Watch Stunning Video)

The cause of the collapse is under investigation; the authorities told The Paper that the accident was caused by a landslide due to heavy downpours in the region, as per the initial inspection. Many regions across China have been hit by floods and heavy rain since June. Some areas also ordered emergency evacuations as a result of landslides, burst riverbanks and mountain floods.