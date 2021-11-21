‘Unbelievable message’: Female official works Boise State football game vs. New Mexico

Paityn and Paige Avalos ask their dad, Boise State football coach Andy Avalos, “all the time” if they can go to work with him.

They know that football isn’t just for the boys — and that isn’t just a nice sentiment.

Krystle Apellaniz was part of the officiating crew for Boise State’s 37-0 victory over New Mexico on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, serving as the center judge. It is her first season as an official in the CFO West, which includes the Mountain West, Big 12 and Southland conferences.

Saturday’s game was Apellaniz’s eighth game in the Mountain West, and she is one of two female officials working in the CFO West this season.

Cat Conti, who is in her 10th year in college football, has officiated 10 Mountain West games this season.

“It’s an unbelievable message, and she did an awesome job,” Andy Avalos said of Apellaniz. “She is a professional and she carries herself very well. I have two little girls ... for them to be able to see that there is an opportunity for females to be a part of this game and have roles — all kinds of different roles — and if you work hard enough, you can put yourself in position. That was pretty cool tonight.”

Apellaniz was part of the first majority-female officiating crew to serve in an NCAA game in 2013 in the Division II Southern Intercollege Athletic Conference.

The rest of Saturday’s officiating crew was Mike Cuttone (referee), Ian Malepeai (umpire), Greg Downum (head line judge), Carlos Owens (line judge), Michael Aaronian (back judge), Trey Castleberry (field judge), Richard Corona (side judge), Richard Brown (replay official) and Reed Rinn (communicator).

Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas kicks an extra point during the first half Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Dalmas matched a program record with 25 made field goals this season.

Dalmas matches BSU record

Sophomore kicker Jonah Dalmas matched a single-season program record Saturday thanks to his three field goals against New Mexico.

And the Broncos still have one regular-season game remaining.

Dalmas’ 3-for-3 performance gave him 25 made field goals in 2021, which tied Tyler Rausa (2015) for most in school history and second-most in Mountain West history. The Mountain West single-season record is 29 made field goals, set by New Mexico’s John Sullivan in 2007.

Dalmas, who is a Lou Groza Award semifinalist and Rocky Mountain High graduate, has made 17 consecutive field goals this season, the longest active streak in the nation.

“Yeah, we want to score touchdowns every time we get the ball. I think everybody does,” Avalos said. “But the most important thing is putting points on the board, creating momentum and moving forward in the game. (Jonah) has been unbelievable at doing that. Sometimes in life, we can’t get greedy with the good things we have, so we’ll take it.”

Boise State missing one starter

Boise State played without just one starter against New Mexico.

Center Will Farrar missed his fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced again by fifth-year senior Jake Stetz, which meant Ben Dooley moved to right guard and Rice transfer Uzo Osuji started at right tackle.

The Broncos’ offensive line was forced to shuffle again in the third quarter when Stetz went down with an injury with 6:19 left. Sixth-year senior Donte Harrington stepped in for Stetz and finished out the game at center.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Tyler Eiguren was also out for Saturday’s game, but the Broncos didn’t have any players out because of COVID-19 protocols.

A host of Broncos take down New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas in the second half Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Quick hits

Team captains Khalil Shakir and Kekaula Kaniho were joined by left tackle John Ojukwu and safety Tyreque Jones as game captains. ... Boise State won the coin toss and deferred. ... Boise State was led on the field by running back Andrew Van Buren, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho carried the American flag and long snapper Daniel Cantrell carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... With Saturday’s announced attendance of 28,452 — the low for a game this season — Boise State averaged 34,681 fans at its home games. That’s No. 2 all-time at BSU. ... Boise State did not give up a touchdown in the second half for the sixth time this season, best nationally. ... The Broncos stopped the Lobos for zero or negative yards on 17 of their 40 running plays (42.5%).