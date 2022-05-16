‘Unbelievable human’ Alisson inspires Liverpool’s extraordinary journey for unlikely quadruple

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Jolly
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Achterberg
    Dutch footballer
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

The most important goal of Liverpool’s season wasn’t scored in this season. Alisson’s most significant contribution wasn’t the penalty save from Mason Mount that ultimately won the FA Cup. It wasn’t a save at all. Today marks the anniversary, one-year to the day when the Brazilian became the goalscoring goalkeeper, soaring to head in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury-time corner away at West Bromwich Albion. A point became three. A top-four finish became feasible.

Without that, talk of a quadruple may have incorporated the Europa League or the Conference League but not the Champions League. It represented a far greater turning point in Liverpool’s recent history than winning their first FA Cup in 16 years. It highlighted the capacity for the extraordinary that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool possess. When keepers are praised for their ability to deal with crosses, it rarely involves heading them in. “It was a magic moment,” said John Achterberg, the long-serving goalkeeping coach.

There have been many others in the subsequent 12 months, each reflecting Alisson’s excellence at the day job. Penalties are not actually his specialist subject, though there is case for arguing he represents such an intimidating presence that players miss; perhaps Cesar Azpilicueta, usually so precise from 12 yards, clipped the post because of a sense he had to find the corner to beat Alisson. Mount veered too far in the other direction but, painstaking as Liverpool’s preparation for Chelsea’s spot-kick takers was, Achterberg confirmed the final decision which way to dive rested with Alisson.

His greatest strength may be his judgment, which in turn reflects his personality. “He is really calm and clear in his mind,” Achterberg said. “Nothing fazes him. He is an unbelievable human being.” And if there was a hyperbolic element to that praise, Liverpool’s tactics can require that clarity of thought.

Alisson and Virgil van Dijk often look the two calmest men at Anfield, the Dutch defender coolly marshalling the offside trap, the Brazilian goalkeeper isolated in acres of room behind Liverpool’s high defensive line. He can be both spectator and star. Relatively few chances are created against Liverpool – only Manchester City’s goalkeepers have made fewer saves in the Premier League – but they can be disproportionately good opportunities. And some of his saves do not end up on the register: brilliant stops are then discounted when offside flags are belatedly raised.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Alisson Becker, John Achterberg and Jack Robinson (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Alisson Becker, John Achterberg and Jack Robinson (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He has a capacity to psyche out strikers by being there; it is an invaluable asset and perhaps Marcos Alonso, often such an assured finisher, was guilty of a poor touch when presented with a fine chance on Saturday because of the Alisson factor. “He is a big presence,” said Achterberg. “The main thing is he is always calm and he can change his speed in a split second. He has such great reactions, but it is all about his decision-making.”

His manager can seem to double up as the president of his fan club. Klopp often hails him as the world’s best. Last month, in his MTV English, he said: “Ali saved our ass.” Which is one job description, especially when opponents escape behind Liverpool’s high line.

He can seem the king of one-on-ones. It is his defining attribute, but Achterberg added: “He is an amazing all-round package in every department. In each department he is either good or the top.” There may have been a hint of bias when Achterberg nominated Alisson as man of the match: rather, however, this felt another occasion when he made one or two defining saves in a narrow triumph.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

For Liverpool, it completed an unlikely hat-trick. They have won three penalty shootouts in finals against Chelsea with three different goalkeepers in the last three years. Adrian, in the Super Cup, and Caoimhin Kelleher, in the Carabao Cup, were deputising for Alisson. Each showed the depth of Liverpool’s squad, but the most telling example of a player taking on another’s duties came when Alisson assumed the goalscoring mantle from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. It has been quite a year since then.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chris Rock Rips Johnny Depp Trial In Comedy Show: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

    The comedian also touched on Will Smith's Oscars slap.

  • A Russian soldier said his commander shot himself in the leg just so he could leave the war in Ukraine, officials say

    Audio published by Ukrainian officials showed a Russian soldier telling his mom nobody wanted to be fighting the war in Ukraine.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau is excited to be back as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. Speaking Friday afternoon after completing a "rough round" of golf, the 67-year-old Boudreau said "we have some unfinished business in Vancouver and I want to complete the task." Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5, after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismi

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Once a castoff, Panthers' Verhaeghe now playing a starring role in NHL playoffs

    From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;