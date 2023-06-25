Unbeaten with state title, North Iredell’s Dave Markland is girls coach of the year

The Charlotte Observer’s 2023 High School Sports Awards

When Dave Markland was let go at Lenoir-Rhyne University in late 2019, he knew he still wanted to coach volleyball.

So when the job at North Iredell High School came open just a few months later, Markland, 68, jumped at the opportunity.

In 24 years as a head coach at Appalachian State and Lenoir-Rhyne, Markland won more than 450 matches, and during his time at Lenoir-Rhyne, he often recruited the Iredell County area. He was familiar with the deep-rooted talent, and he felt he could build an immediate contender.

With three seasons under his belt, he’s compiled a 73-3 record, including this season’s 32-0 mark and 3A state championship. North Iredell also finished the season ranked No. 1 in North Carolina, among teams from all divisions.

Markland adds to the accolades as the 2022-23 Charlotte Observer girls high school coach of the year.

“That was definitely the goal,” Markland said of the state title. “I think every team that starts the year, that’s got to be the goal for them, and it’s realistic sometimes and sometimes it’s not realistic, but we finished second (in 2021), runner-up in the state. So we didn’t wait until August (2022) to start making that a goal for us. They all played club together and this is something they’ve been after since (losing in the 2021 final).”

The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association named Markland’s star player, East Carolina signee Emma Norris, as the 3A state player of the year. Markland was 3A coach of the year.

Norris was one of six seniors that returned this season and Markland said that group had played together for years, including starting for him all three seasons at North Iredell. He said three of those players will play Division I volleyball and two will play Division II.

“I told them that I wanted us to look like a college teach when they took the floor,” Markland said, “and they did.”

Next season, three juniors return as well as two freshmen that played on the state championship team. And Markland said he can’t wait to start coaching — and motivating — again.

“I take it very seriously,” he said. “I enjoy working with kids, but I do expect a lot out of them. The thing I really like about a team is I try to put all of their various skills together to make them stronger and I do expect them to be wiling to sacrifice in certain areas for that goal. I do push them, and I think I have fun with them, but I’m probably rather demanding.”